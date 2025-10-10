HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Aus youngster waiting to rub shoulders with Kohli, Rohit

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
October 10, 2025 14:32 IST

'I haven't had much communication with him, but it'd be an honour to share the field one last time with him.'

Cooper Connolly is included in Australia's ODI squad for upcoming series against India

IMAGE: Cooper Connolly is included in Australia's ODI squad for upcoming series against India. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Cricket Australia/X

Australia's rising batting all-rounder Cooper Connolly is relishing the prospect of going head-to-head with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the upcoming ODIs at home, calling the Indian pair "world-class players" with an unmistakable "aura".

 

India will play three ODIs and five T20Is starting next Sunday in Perth.

Kohli and Rohit, who have retired from the longest and shortest formats respectively, will feature in the ODIs.

"It's exciting, they're two world-class players. I've played them both before and there's a bit of aura about them. You just think ‘these guys have played a lot of cricket' and they have got that strut about them," Connolly was quoted as saying by The West Australia.

"They own this game, pretty much. It's exciting, there will be a lot of fans here to watch those two go about it pretty much and we're excited to play some good cricket. They're bringing over a pretty strong squad, but hopefully we can win the series.

"It would be an honour, I've obviously looked up to Virat, he's a nice player. I haven't had much communication with him, but it'd be an honour to share the field one last time with him.”

Connolly, 22, has been named in Australia's 50-over squad and recently played for Australia A in two first-class matches in Lucknow and three unofficial ODIs in Kanpur during September-October.

