News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Aus women Jonassen, Schutt out of India series

Aus women Jonassen, Schutt out of India series

August 18, 2021 10:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Top-order batter Georgia Redmayne and fast bowler Stella Campbell received their maiden call-ups.

Megan Schutt has opted out of the series due to personal reasons

IMAGE: Australia bowler Megan Schutt has opted out of the series due to personal reasons. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters

Australia will be without spinner Jess Jonassen for next month's all-format series against India due to injury, while swing bowler Megan Schutt has pulled out due to personal reasons, the country's cricket board said on Wednesday.

 

Australia's women will play India in three one-day internationals starting on September 19 in Sydney (there is a possibility of a change in fixtures due to the ongoing coronavirus-enforced lockdown in New South Wales), followed by a day-night Test at the WACA at Perth on September 30. The series will end with three Twenty20 internationals starting on October 7.

Jonassen, the top-ranked bowler in the ODI format, has suffered a bone stress injury in her tibia. Cricket Australia also said pace bowler Belinda Vakarewa had asked not to be considered for selection due to personal reasons.

"We're fully supportive of the requests from Belinda and Megan to not be considered for selection and will continue to work with them to ensure they have the appropriate support," said Australia's national selector Shawn Flegler.

"Jess is another big loss and will be disappointed to miss out, but she's another one that's worked hard over the winter and with a long summer ahead, her focus will be to get herself right with a lot of cricket left in the season."

Top-order batter Georgia Redmayne and fast bowler Stella Campbell received their maiden call-ups, while fast bowler Maitlan Brown has been included in the 18-member squad following her return from a hamstring injury.

All-rounder Ellyse Perry, wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy and batter Ashleigh Gardner have all been included in the squad, which will be captained by Meg Lanning, with Rachael Haynes as her deputy.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
After Olympics, Chanu sets sights on Asian Games medal
After Olympics, Chanu sets sights on Asian Games medal
England head coach 'not pushing' Stokes to return
England head coach 'not pushing' Stokes to return
Indian contingent leaves for Tokyo Paralympic Games
Indian contingent leaves for Tokyo Paralympic Games
SC collegium recommends 9 judges, including 3 women
SC collegium recommends 9 judges, including 3 women
Can't live under Taliban: Afghan students in India
Can't live under Taliban: Afghan students in India
Is Ronaldo returning to Real Madrid?
Is Ronaldo returning to Real Madrid?
'I wanted to SLAP him'
'I wanted to SLAP him'

India tour of England 2021

India tour of England 2021

More like this

Is Ronaldo returning to Real Madrid?

Is Ronaldo returning to Real Madrid?

Olympic champ Neeraj hospitalised with high fever

Olympic champ Neeraj hospitalised with high fever

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances