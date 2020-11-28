News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » India fined match fee for slow over rate in Sydney

India fined match fee for slow over rate in Sydney

November 28, 2020 16:17 IST
Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli looks on. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Indian players will lose 20 per cent of their match fees for taking more than the allotted time for bowling their overs in the first one-day international against hosts Australia in Sydney, the International Cricket Council said on Saturday.

 

Virat Kohli's men were found one over short of their target in the stipulated time and were penalised by match referee David Boon at the conclusion of the match, which Australia won by 66 runs at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

"Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing," the ICC said in a statement.

The second of the three-match, 50-over series will be played at the same venue on Sunday.

© Copyright 2020 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
India vs Aus: 2nd ODI: Who will win?
Fatherhood has 'changed Hardik for the better'
Got a spot in RCB for me? Harry Kane asks Kohli
Punjab responsible for farmers' protest: Haryana CM
PM visits Hyderabad as part of 3-city vaccine tour
Prez witnesses change-over of Army Guard battalion
'If Hardik is unfit where is the replacement?'
India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

'If Hardik is unfit where is the replacement?'

With no Plan B in place, India need to save ODI series

