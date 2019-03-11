DDCA cancels Kohli felicitation ceremony in wake of Pulwama attack

March 11, 2019 23:10 IST

IMAGE: Virat Kohli. Photograph: John Sibley Livepic/Action Images via Reuters

The Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) has dropped plans to felicitate India captain Virat Kohli along with Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir in the wake of Pulwama terror attack, which killed 40 CRPF personnel.

The DDCA had decided to felicitate the three 'Delhi legends' before the start of the final ODI between India and Australia on Wednesday.

The decision was taken by DDCA after BCCI decided to not only call off the Indian Premier League opening ceremony but also donate entire budget of the event for the welfare of the families of the martyrs.

"We had plans of felicitating Sehwag, Gambhir and Kohli but we decided against it since BCCI is also not having an opening ceremony of the IPL," DDCA president Rajat Sharma said on Monday.

"We have also decided to donate Rs 10 lakh to Delhi Police's Martyrs Fund. As of now, 90 percent of the tickets that was put on public sale has been sold out," Sharma said.

The DDCA for the first time is giving couple of VIP passes to all the former international players from the state.

"All ex players from Delhi, who have represented India deserve respect. This is the least we can do for them when an international match is being held," Sharma said.

As it had been for earlier games, the 'RP Mehra Block' gallery will not be opened for general public as the case is still sub-judice.