Aus legend Lanning to captain UP Warriorz in WPL

January 04, 2026 20:53 IST

'Meg brings a rare combination of experience, clarity, and calmness that sets her apart as a leader.'

Meg Lanning has played for Delhi Capitals in previous editions of the WPL

IMAGE: Meg Lanning represented Delhi Capitals in the first three editions of WPL and led them to three back-to-back finals. She was released by the franchise ahead of the WPL auction. Photograph: BCCI

Former Australian skipper Meg Lanning was on Sunday named the captain of UP Warriorz ahead of the Women's Premier League beginning January 9.

The legendary Australian was the captain of Delhi Capitals for the first three editions of the competition, having led them to each of the summit clashes but finished on the losing end.

“The Capri Sports-owned UP Warriorz announced the appointment of Australian legend Meg Lanning as captain of the franchise ahead of the 2026 Women's Premier League (WPL) season,” the franchise said in a statement.

 

Lanning was signed by UP Warriorz for Rs 1.9 crore at the auction.

Lanning represented Delhi Capitals in the first three editions of WPL and led them to three back-to-back finals. She was released by the franchise ahead of the WPL auction.

Lanning has scored 952 runs in 27 matches at an average of 39.67 and strike rate of 127.10 in the WPL.

As an Australian player, she is a seven-time World Cup winner which includes two ODI titles and five T20 titles.

"As the UP Warriorz enters a new phase of their journey, Lanning's appointment underscores the franchise's focus on experience and composure at the leadership level," the franchise said.

UP Warriorz have undergone an overhaul ahead of this year's WPL having finished third in the inaugural edition in 2023, fourth in 2024 and fifth in the 2025 iteration.

"As the WPL enters its fourth season, it's been incredible to see how the league has evolved, the quality of cricket, the competitiveness, and the emergence of exciting new talent continue to raise the standard each year," Lanning said.

"This is a talented group with a strong mix of international experience and Indian players, and I'm really looking forward to the challenge ahead," she added.

Former India player and assistant coach Abhishek Nayar, who is now the head coach of UP Warriorz said, "Meg brings a rare combination of experience, clarity, and calmness that sets her apart as a leader."

The WPL will be held across two legs this year, with the first phase in Navi Mumbai from January 9-17 followed by the second at Vadodara from January 19 to February 5.

