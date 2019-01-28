Aus cricketer Mel Jones gets Order of Australia honour

January 28, 2019 12:52 IST

Veteran Australian female cricketer Mel Jones has been awarded the Order of Australia medal.

Former Australia cricketer Mel Jones. Photograph: Kind courtesty, Mel Jones/Twitter

The honour, which was established by Queen Elizabeth II in 1975, is awarded to people for their achievements or meritorious services.

The two time World Cup winner shared the news on her Twitter account with the caption reading, “Today’s award is a reflection of the amazing people who have inspired me, helped shape my journey and who I have had the privilege to work and volunteer with. Thanks for all the messages, a very special day. #OAM.”

Jones played a total of 66 matches for Australia and had notched a Test hundred in her debut match in 1988 against England. In Tests, her average is 35.85 while in ODIs, she has made runs with an average rate of 21.41.

Along with being a two-time World Cup winner player (1997 and 2005), Jones has also won two Ashes series with Australia.

After taking retirement from cricket, Jonas continued to be associated with the game through commentary.