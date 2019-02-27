Aus bowler Richardson ruled out of India tour

Last updated on: February 27, 2019 14:38 IST

IMAGE: Australia pacer Kane Richardson has not recovered from an injury sustained in the nets before the 1st T20 against India. Photograph: Cricket Australia/Twitter

Australia paceman Kane Richardson has been ruled out of the remainder of the tour of India due to a side injury, Cricket Australia said on Wednesday.

Fast bowler Andrew Tye will replace Richardson, Cricket Australia added.

Richardson sustained the injury while batting in the nets in Hyderabad last week ahead of the first T20 international in Vizag.

The 28-year-old hit the nets in Bengaluru on Tuesday, the eve of the 2nd T20I but was forced to leave the ground after bowling just a handful of deliveries.

"Kane reported some left side pain at training prior to the opening T20I

"Unfortunately he has not recovered well enough in order to play a further part in the tour.

"Kane will return home to continue his rehabilitation, and we (will) monitor his progress over the coming weeks," Beakley added.

Tye, who has played seven one-day internationals for Australia, has been recalled into the squad following his 17 wickets in 14 games for Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League this season.

The injury blow leaves Australia with only four fit fast bowlers for the final T20I on Wednesday, where a win will seal a series win for the tourists.

Australia have never won a T20 series against India, at home or abroad, and will be desperate to take the momentum forward after the thrilling final-ball win in the first T20I on Sunday.