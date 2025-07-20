Aus all-rounder to give up bowling to stretch career

IMAGE: Australia's T20 captain Mitch Marsh and Jake Fraser-McGurk at a training session on Saturday Photograph: Cricket.com.au/X

Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh confirmed that he won't be bowling for the foreseeable future, and intends to play as a batter only in all formats following a recent run of back problems, The Sydney Morning Herald reported on Sunday.

Marsh missed the ICC Champions Trophy earlier this year due to a back injury.

Marsh will be seen in action when Australia takes on the West Indies on July 20 at Sabina Park. Australia have confirmed their starting XI for the opening game in Jamaica, the first of the five-match T20I series against the West Indies. Jake-Fraser McGurk, who was recalled to the side as a replacement for Spencer Johnson, will be playing the first match.

While Owen has been handed over the debut, a minor side strain during training meant that Short will not participate in the series and has been sent back home.

With the visitors resting a lot of senior members, including Travis Head, Alex Carey and pace trio Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, the series provides an opportunity to fine-tune the squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup next year in India and Sri Lanka.

"First and foremost, it's always 'we're representing Australia, we're here to win the series' and culturally, that's how we want to go about it," Australia's T20I captain Mitch Marsh said while talking to cricket.com.au.

"There will be guys that get opportunities. We've obviously got a few guys missing for this series (for) a well-earned rest,' he added.

"But we want guys to be flexible, fluid, and come together as a team and be really connected. We don't want anyone to come in here and feel like they have to prove themselves. We've really got a strong squad," he added.

Australia will take on the West Indies in the first T20I on 20 July, the sides play two matches at Kingston, Jamaica, followed by the final three games at Basseterre, St Kitts.

Australia XI for the first T20I: Mitch Marsh (c), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa.