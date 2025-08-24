HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » Cricket » Aus A outclass India A in women's unofficial Test

Aus A outclass India A in women's unofficial Test

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
August 24, 2025 15:03 IST

Shafali Varma

IMAGE: Shafali Varma celebrates his half century. Photograph: BCCI

The Australia A top-order fired in unison after off-spinner Amy Edgar completed her five-wicket haul as the hosts defeated India A by six wickets on the final day of the one-off unofficial Women's Test in Brisbane on Sunday.

Edgar (5/57) claimed the scalp of VJ Joshitha in the second over of the day to get her fifer as India A folded for 286 in their second innings, setting the hosts a 281-run target.

Australia A's chase was anchored by half-centuries from Anika Learoyd (72) Rachel Trenaman (64) and Maddy Drake (68). They overhauled the target in 85.3 overs.

 

Opener Trenaman and skipper Tahlia Wilson (46) gave the hosts a flying start, putting the Indian attack on the back foot with a brisk 117-run partnership.

Just when it seemed the duo would bat India A out of the contest, pacer Saima Thakor (2/63) struck twice in successive overs. She first removed Wilson first and then had Trenaman caught behind by wicketkeeper Nandini Kashyap.

However, Drake and Learoyd combined for a commanding 136-run stand, batting with authority and flair. Although India A managed to get the duo out, the damage had already been done as the hosts cruised to victory.

Earlier in the day, India A managed to add 26 runs to their overnight score of 260/8.

Brief Scores:

India A: 299 and 286 all out in 81.overs overs (Shafali Verma 52, Raghavi Bist 86; Amy Edgar 5/57)

Australia A: 305 and 283/4 in 85.3 overs (Anika Learoyd 72, Maddy Drake 68; Saima Thakor 2/63)

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
