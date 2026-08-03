Auqib Nabi's Test Call-Up: 'No Rejection Can Stop Destiny'

'No amount of rejection or ignorance can change your destiny. Heartiest congratulations, Aquib Nabi, on your well-deserved selection to the Indian Test squad.'

IMAGE: Auqib Nabi earns his maiden India Test call-up. Photograph: Auqib Nabi/Instagram

Key Points Auqib Nabi receives maiden India Test call-up, replacing injured Jasprit Bumrah for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka.

Nabi's selection is a reward for his consistent domestic cricket performances, including 104 wickets over the last two Ranji Trophy seasons.

His inclusion signifies a positive trend for performers in India's domestic cricket circuit, proving consistent efforts are rewarded.

Auqib Nabi's maiden India Test call-up has been warmly welcomed by former cricketers, experts and fans, with many saying the Jammu and Kashmir pacer has finally received the opportunity he has long deserved.

Nabi was named as Jasprit Bumrah's replacement for the Test series against Sri Lanka after the star fast bowler was ruled out due to a left knee injury.

Consistent Domestic Performance Rewarded

The 27 year old has been knocking on the doors of the national team with consistent performances in domestic cricket. He picked up 104 wickets over the last two Ranji Trophy seasons, including 60 in the 2025-2026 campaign, and played a key role in Jammu and Kashmir's maiden Ranji Trophy title.

He also impressed during the recent India A tour of Sri Lanka, where he claimed six wickets in two first-class matches.

Widespread Acclaim For Nabi's Selection

Former India all-rounder Parveez Rasool, who also hails from Jammu and Kashmir, shared an emotional message for Nabi.

'What is meant for you will find you. No amount of rejection or ignorance can change your destiny. Heartiest congratulations, Aquib Nabi, on your well-deserved selection to the Indian Test squad. May Allah bless you with continued success, good health, and many memorable achievements. Keep making us proud, as always.'

Commentator Harsha Bhogle said Nabi's selection was a positive sign for every domestic cricketer waiting for an opportunity.

'The selection of Auqib Nabi Dar, and earlier of Saaransh Jain, is an encouraging sign for performers in domestic cricket. It doesn't matter how old you are, if you keep performing, there is a window of opportunity open for you.'

Fans were equally delighted, with many believing the call-up was overdue.

'It's too late, but finally happy for Aquib Nabi. He has earned this opportunity by his exceptional performances. I hope he grabs this opportunity with both hands,' one fan wrote.

Many others echoed the same feeling, saying Nabi's selection was proof that consistent performances in domestic cricket are eventually rewarded.