Auqib Nabi's Historic Test Call-Up Brings Joy to Kashmir

Baramulla's Auqib Nabi made history by becoming the first player from the Kashmir Valley to be selected for the Indian Test squad, replacing Jasprit Bumrah for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka.

IMAGE: Aquib Nabi had an exceptional Ranji Trophy campaign, taking 60 wickets and leading Jammu and Kashmir to their maiden title. Photograph: Kind courtesy Auqib Nabi/Instagram

Key Points Auqib Nabi, a fast bowler from Baramulla, has been selected for the Indian Test squad against Sri Lanka.

Nabi replaces injured Jasprit Bumrah, making him the first player from the Kashmir Valley to join India's Test team.

This selection is a significant milestone for Jammu and Kashmir cricket, inspiring young sportspersons across the region.

Nabi previously claimed 104 wickets in the last two Ranji Trophy seasons, contributing to J&K's maiden Ranji triumph.

He is the third player from J&K to receive a senior national team call-up, after Parvez Rasool and Umran Malik.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday congratulated Baramulla-born fast bowler Auqib Nabi on his selection to the Indian cricket team for the Test series against Sri Lanka.

"Congratulations to cricketer Auqib Nabi on his selection to the Indian squad for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka. It is a proud and joyous moment for Jammu Kashmir. I extend my best wishes to him and hope he achieves great success while representing the nation," Sinha said on X.

Historic Selection For Kashmir

Abdullah also congratulated Nabi saying, "Heartiest congratulations to Cricketer Auqib Nabi on earning a place in the Indian squad for the forthcoming Test series against Sri Lanka." The chief minister described Nabi's selection as a matter of immense pride for Jammu & Kashmir and an inspiration for countless young sportspersons across the region. The chief minister wished him success on the international stage and expressed hope that he would make the most of this opportunity and bring laurels to the country.

Nabi is replacing injured Jasprit Bumrah for the upcoming two-match Test tour of Sri Lanka, becoming the first player from the Kashmir Valley to get selected in India's Test squad. Bumrah, originally named in the squad, has been ruled out of the tour as he has not yet fully recovered from the left knee injury sustained during the ODI series against England.

Nabi's Impressive Cricket Journey

The 29-year-old Nabi, who hails from a remote village in Kashmir's Baramulla, is the third player from J&K after Parvez Rasool and Umran Malik to get a senior national team call-up. Rasool and Malik played for India in limited overs format.

Nabi had claimed 104 wickets across the last two Ranji Trophy seasons, including 60 wickets in the 2025-26 campaign, playing a pivotal role in Jammu and Kashmir's maiden Ranji Trophy triumph. He is also a handy customer with the bat. He was also part of the India A squad that toured Sri Lanka recently, where he claimed six wickets in two first-class matches.