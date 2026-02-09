HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Auqib Nabi's 12-Wicket Blitz Powers J&K into Ranji Semis

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
February 09, 2026 15:52 IST

Auqib Nabi's career-best 12-wicket haul inspired Jammu & Kashmir to a 56-run win over Madhya Pradesh, sealing a place in the Ranji Trophy semifinals.

Aquib Nabi took 5 wickets in the second to add to his tally of 7 in the first innings

IMAGE: Aquib Nabi took 5 wickets in the second to add to his tally of 7 in the first innings. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/X

Auqib Nabi stole the show with a career-best 12-wicket haul as Jammu & Kashmir, fuelled by the pacer's appetite for wickets, crushed former champions Madhya Pradesh by 56 runs to storm into the Ranji Trophy semifinals in Indore on Monday.

 

Key Points

  • Auqib Nabi claimed a career-best 12/110 as Jammu & Kashmir beat Madhya Pradesh by 56 runs.
  • Auqib followed up his 7/40 in the first innings with 5/70 in the second.
  • Madhya Pradesh slumped early, losing five wickets for 84 by stumps on Day 4.
  • Left-arm spinner Abid Mushtaq chipped in with 3/49.

Chasing 291 on the penultimate day -- a total they had brought upon themselves with careless batting -- 2021-22 champions Madhya Pradesh were dismissed for 234, paving the way for Jammu & Kashmir to march into the last four round, where they will face the winner of the quarterfinal match between Andhra and Bengal.

The other semifinal pits Uttarakhand against Karnataka.

It was 29-year-old Auqib who once again emerged as the wrecker-in-chief, adding 5/70 to his first-innings heroics of 7/40 to finish with a dozen wickets for just 110 runs.

Madhya Pradesh, reeling at 84 for 5 at Saturday's close with Auqib having taken 3/23, saw the pacer return to finish the job, first dismissing Ramveer Gurjar (11) and then breaking the resistance of Saransh Jain, who had stood firm with an 81-ball 64 to keep the MP innings alive.

Tailender Aryan Pandey's 22 was the last wicket to fall, but Madhya Pradesh's collapse had already begun earlier in the day, with India player Venkatesh Iyer becoming the first to go at 104, just 20 runs added to their overnight total of 84 for 5.

Sensing victory, J&K pressed on, but veteran MP all-rounder Saransh Jain kept the fight alive, stitching together valuable partnerships with Shubham Sharma (32) and Ramveer Gurjar (11) before eventually falling to Auqib, having struck seven boundaries and a six.

Left-arm spinner Abid Mushtaq was another key wicket-taker for J&K, claiming three wickets for 49 runs.

Brief scores:

Jammu & Kashmir: 194 and 248 all out in 70.3 overs vs Madhya Pradesh: 152 and 234 all out in 68.3 overs (Shubham Sharma 32, Saransh Jain 64; Auqib Nabi 5/70, Abid Mushtaq 3/49).

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
