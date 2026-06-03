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Home  » Cricket » Ishant Sharma's coach blasts BCCI's selection policy, bats for Auqib Nabi

Ishant Sharma's coach blasts BCCI's selection policy, bats for Auqib Nabi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V
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June 03, 2026 18:05 IST

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Veteran cricket coach Shravan Kumar has strongly criticised the BCCI and national selectors for overlooking pace sensation Auqib Nabi, who took 60 wickets in the Ranji Trophy, for the Indian Test team against Afghanistan, sparking debate on domestic performance recognition.

Auqib Nabi

IMAGE: Ahead of IPL 2026, Auqib Nabi was signed by the Delhi Capitals for a massive Rs 8.40 crore after he topped the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy bowling charts with 60 wickets in 10 matches. Photograph: ANI Photo 

Key Points

  • Veteran coach Shravan Kumar advocates for Auqib Nabi's inclusion in India's Test XI against Afghanistan.
  • Nabi's exceptional performance of 60 wickets was crucial to Jammu & Kashmir's maiden Ranji Trophy title.
  • Kumar criticises selectors for overlooking top Ranji Trophy performers and questions the purpose of the tournament.
  • The coach believes Nabi is being unfairly treated as a net bowler despite his proven track record.

Pace sensation Auqib Nabi should be a part of the Indian team Playing XI for the upcoming one-off Test against Afghanistan, rather than being restricted to a backup role, believes veteran fast bowler Ishant Sharma's coach, Shravan Kumar. Nabi took 60 wickets in the Ranji Trophy this season and was instrumental in Jammu & Kashmir's maiden title triumph in the premier domestic tournament.

Coach Questions Selection Criteria

"I'm talking about Auqib. Why is Auqib Nabi, after making his team Ranji champions and taking 60 wickets not considered for the one-off Test match against Afghanistan? What is this back-up bowler thing? You are making him a net bowler in the name of a back-up bowler. Nabi shouldn't be treated as net a bowler in the name of back-up player. It's really baffling to see what has happened," Kumar said on Wednesday.

      • Gill's India Begin Afghanistan Test Preparations

 

Ranji Trophy Performance Overlooked?

The Delhi-based Kumar, who has been the childhood coach of top cricketers from the city including Ishant, felt the BCCI and the national selectors were not recognising top performances in Ranji Trophy while picking the Indian team for Test matches.

"Why are such performances not recognised? I thought he should have been playing the Test match. What is the point of taking him as a back-up player. It's just a one-off Test match."

"A player who has taken 60 wickets in Ranji is not in the team but others who have taken much less are considered, is not justified," he pointed out.

"What is the point of playing Ranji Trophy? BCCI should either scrap Ranji Trophy or must consider and acknowledge outstanding performances. Aquib has not only taken 60 wickets but was instrumental in Jammu & Kashmir's maiden Ranji Trophy triumph. He will be used as a net bowler (back-up bowler). He is not begging for anything. He has shown you performance. 60 wickets is no joke," Kumar added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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