Auqib Nabi replaces Prasidh Krishna for New Zealand ODIs

Pace bowler Auqib Nabi has been officially added to the Indian squad for the first three One-Day Internationals against New Zealand, stepping in for the injured Prasidh Krishna.

IMAGE: Auqib Nabi Nabi impressed in the first red-ball game between India A and New Zealand A in Lincoln, as he picked up six wickets in the first unofficial Test. Photograph: Auqib Nabi/Instagram

Key Points Pace bowler Auqib Nabi has been included in India's squad for the first three ODIs against New Zealand.

Nabi replaces Prasidh Krishna, who has been ruled out of the five-match series due to a hamstring injury.

Auqib Nabi impressed with six wickets in a recent unofficial Test against New Zealand A.

KL Rahul and Shubman Gill will miss the last two ODIs, with Shreyas Iyer taking over captaincy for those matches.

Pace bowler Auqib Nabi has added to the Indian squad for the first three ODIs against New Zealand, the BCCI announced on Saturday.

Nabi, who was initially in the squad for the fourth and fifth ODIs of the series, will be a part of the Indian squad from the start of the ODI series.

Squad Changes

He comes in for Prasidh Krishna, who was ruled out of the five-match ODI series against New Zealand after failing recover from his hamstring injury.

Nabi impressed in the first red-ball game between India A and New Zealand A in Lincoln, as he picked up six wickets in the first unofficial Test.

India's Test regulars including K L Rahul and Shubman Gill will miss the last two ODIs against New Zealand with Shreyas Iyer set to take over the captaincy.

India’s updated ODI squad for the first three ODIs: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), KL Rahul (w/k), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan (w/k), Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy (only for the first ODI), Auqib Nabi.

India’s ODI squad for fourth and fifth ODIs: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (vice-captain, w/k), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra (w/k), Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav.