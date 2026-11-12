Auqib Nabi: I Expected My First India Call-Up to Be for Tests

Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi reveals he expected his first India call-up to come in Test cricket rather than white-ball cricket, and speaks about his journey, hard work and adapting to New Zealand conditions.

IMAGE: India pacer Pacer Auqib Nabi at training on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Auqib Nabi, a pacer from Jammu and Kashmir, was surprised by his white-ball international call-up, having expected a Test debut first.

He will serve as a net bowler in New Zealand before the Test series, despite not being in the main squad.

Nabi stresses that hard work is paramount for players, regardless of available facilities, and believes everything else falls into place.

He highlighted the importance of disciplined bowling and discussing game plans with fellow pacers, especially in unfamiliar conditions like New Zealand.

Nabi prefers to remain calm and let his skills with both bat and ball do the talking on the field.

Indian pacer Auqib Nabi, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, is proud to represent India on the international stage but said on Thursday, that he expected a Test call-up before representing India in white-ball cricket. Having helped J&K to their maiden Ranji Trophy title, Nabi expected to play Test cricket before ODIs.

He will stay as India's net bowler in New Zealand before the Test series commences from November 19 onwards. While he has been a part of Indian Test squads for various series over the past few months, he is not in the squad for NZ Tests and is yet to make his Test debut.

Unexpected Call-Up and Test Aspirations

"If you look at my white ball record in domestic, it is good. To be honest, I wasn't expecting my first call to be in white ball. I was expecting it to be in red ball. Nonetheless, it's a good opportunity for me to show my skills." Nabi said that the hard work is in players' hands, and when players do it, everything eventually falls into place.

The Importance of Hard Work and Discipline

"It is indeed a huge honour to play for India. Anyone who takes up cricket, regardless of region, aims to play for the country; that was my goal as well. Whenever someone mentions a lack of facilities, I tell them to work as hard as they can with whatever limited facilities they have. Hard work is the only thing in a player's hands; everything else eventually falls into place. So I tell them (youngsters) to keep working hard, no matter what," he added.

The conditions in New Zealand are vastly different from what he experienced in his debut game in India where he conceded 84 runs in 8.5 overs.

"Whatever wicket you are playing on, whether it is a helping or a flat wicket. Your motive is to put the ball in good areas. And hopefully, when there is help from the wicket, you have to put a lot of attention in that as well. You can go for runs if you are not disciplined," he said.

Adapting to New Conditions

Nabi said that it is important to discuss game plans with fellow pacers especially in unfamiliar conditions. "We discuss with the bowlers as to how to bowl on a particular wicket. And here, because there are a lot of drop-in wickets in New Zealand."

Nabi is not the most expressive and usually keeps his emotions in check irrespective of how the day pans out for him on the field. "Yes, that's what I want (being calm). I want to do my job quietly, and show my skills on the field with my batting and bowling," he added.