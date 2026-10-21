At India's First Nets Session In New Zealand

The Indian team kicked off preparations for the T20I series in New Zealand with their first practice session at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Wednesday.



World T20 champions India clash against the Kiwis in a five-match T20I series starting on Thursday.



All the Indian players were seen in action during Wednesday's nets with Coach Gautam Gambhir overseeing the session along with the coaching staff.



India have won six out of the nine T20I series played against New Zealand.



India finished on the losing side in a T20I in New Zealand seven years ago, but on their last two tours of New Zealand, they didn't lose a single game.



They whitewashed New Zealand 5-0 in 2020 and two years later they won 1-0 with one match tied and one abandoned due to rain.

Glimpses of India's first nets session in New Zealand

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan during India's nets session at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Wednesday. All Photographs: BCCI





Captain Shreyas Iyer with Coach Gautam Gambhir.





The Indian players during the training session.





Gautam Gambhir speaks to Opener Abhishek Sharma.





Bowling Coach Morne Morkel works with fast bowler Mayank Yadav in the nets.





Bhuvneshwar Kumar back in the Indian team after four years with all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy.





A view of the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Key Points India have won six out of the nine T20I series played against New Zealand.

India's last defeat in a T20I in New Zealand came seven years ago.

India didn't lose a single T20 International on their last two tours of New Zealand.





Tilak Varma during the practice session.





Shreyas Iyer and New Zealand Skipper Mitchell Santner during the T20I trophy launch.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, 15, is unlikely to start in India's playing XI with Shreyas Iyer stating that he will have to wait for his opportunities during the tour of New Zealand.