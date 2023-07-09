News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » At home or away, India's one of the top teams in the world: Lara

Source: PTI
July 09, 2023 19:18 IST
IMAGE: Brian Lara believes the Windies youngsters will put up a good show against the mighty Indians. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

West Indies' performance mentor Brian Lara believes his players are moving in the "right direction" and hoped some of them will grab the opportunity and produce the goods against a formidable India in the upcoming two-Test series.

India will begin their Test campaign on July 12 in Dominica, followed by three ODIs and five T20Is in a multi-format series.

"We have two very important Test matches which start the two-year cycle (World Test Championships) for us, it is against India. At home and away from home, they are one of the top teams in the world," said Lara.

"I think the guys are moving in the right direction, in terms of where we started the camp and where we are. It is just a few days off from the first match at Dominica, but it's a young group, ably lead by Kraigg Brathwaite.

 

"But I feel that some of the guys can come into their own in this series, it is a tough opposition but I feel that's the way we can get the best out of them."

West Indies have named two uncapped left-handed batters -- Kirk McKenzie and Alick Athanaze -- in their squad for the upcoming series.

The 53-year-old batting great, who was the head coach of the Sunrisers Hyderabad during the IPL this year, said the two youngsters have the right attitude and willingness to learn and can make it big in international cricket.

"Great capable players, young and of course, you would have loved if they had a lot more experience in the first-class arena but looking at their style of play and attitude, I belief they do have what it takes to perform at the highest level," he said.

"It may take some time but obviously as an international cricketer if you are entering this stage, no matter what age you enter, you got to learn very, very quickly. And, I think they have that sort of attitude to want to learn and (are) willing to listen."

West Indies finished at the eighth spot with just four wins and seven losses in the last World Test Championship standing.

The Caribbean team has failed to qualify for the upcoming 50-over World Cup in India.

