At 15, Sooryavanshi Shatters Sachin's 37-Year-Old Record

15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made history by becoming India's youngest international cricketer, breaking Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record and setting a new T20I debut benchmark for Full Member nations.

IMAGE: The cricketing world has been waiting impatiently for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's international debut. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became India's youngest international cricketer at 15 years and 91 days.

He broke Sachin Tendulkar's 37-year-old record for the youngest Indian debutant.

Sooryavanshi is also the youngest T20I debutant from a Full Member nation.

This achievement marks a significant milestone in his promising cricket career.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has already been hailed as one of India's brightest young talents. Now, at just 15, he has a place in the record books.

The teenager became the youngest player ever to represent India in international cricket after making his debut in the first T20I against Ireland in Belfast. In doing so, he broke a 37-year-old record held by Sachin Tendulkar, who was 16 years and 205 days old when he first played for India in 1989.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Record-Breaking Debut

Youngest T20I debutants among full-member nations

Rank Player Country Age at Debut 1 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India 15 years, 91 days 2 Josh Little Ireland 16 years, 309 days 3 Mujeeb Ur Rahman Afghanistan 16 years, 314 days 4 Mohammad Amir Pakistan 17 years, 55 days 5 Kwena Maphaka South Africa 18 years, 137 days

Sooryavanshi's debut was significant for another reason too. At 15 years and 91 days, he became the youngest player from a Full Member nation to make a T20I debut, surpassing Ireland's Josh Little.

At an age when most teenagers are still playing school cricket, Sooryavanshi has already achieved what no Indian before him could. Breaking a record that belonged to Sachin Tendulkar is a milestone in itself but becoming the youngest T20I debutant among Full Member nations makes his arrival on the international stage even more special.

Here's a look at some of the youngest international debutants in cricket history.

Hasan Raza (Pakistan): 14 years, 227 days (Test)

The overall record for the youngest international debut still belongs to Pakistan's Hasan Raza.

He was only 14 years and 227 days old when he made his Test debut against Zimbabwe in 1996. Just six days later, he also became the youngest player to feature in a One-day International-- a record he still holds today.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (India): 15 years, 91 days (T20I)

Sooryavanshi couldn't have asked for a more memorable start to his international journey. By making his debut against Ireland, he not only became India's youngest-ever international cricketer but also set a new benchmark for the youngest T20I debutant among Full Member nations.

It's a remarkable achievement for a player who is still only 15 and has only recently begun making headlines with his fearless batting.

Mushtaq Mohammad (Pakistan): 15 years, 124 days (Test)

Long before becoming one of Pakistan's finest all-rounders, Mushtaq Mohammad announced himself on the international stage as a 15-year-old.

He made his Test debut against the West Indies in 1959 and went on to enjoy a distinguished career spanning nearly two decades.

Mohammad Sharif (Bangladesh): 15 years, 128 days (Test)

Mohammad Sharif was another teenager thrown into international cricket at an incredibly young age.

He debuted in Tests against Zimbabwe in 2001 at just 15 years and 128 days, and a few weeks earlier had already become Bangladesh's youngest ODI debutant.

Sachin Tendulkar (India): 16 years, 205 days (Test)

For generations of Indian cricket fans, Sachin Tendulkar's teenage debut was the benchmark.

He was only 16 when he faced a fearsome Pakistan attack in Karachi in 1989. That debut marked the beginning of one of the greatest careers the game has ever seen, and his record as India's youngest debutant stood untouched for nearly four decades before Sooryavanshi finally surpassed it.

The unseen pressures on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi