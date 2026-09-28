When P T Usha Met Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

'Seeing their dedication, humility and passion firsthand, reminds me why sports hold such a sacred place in our hearts.'
Key Points
- Indian Olympic Association President P T Usha met the Indian men's cricket team in Nagoya, ahead of their Asian Games quarter-final.
- Usha expressed her admiration for the team's dedication, humility, and passion, calling the meeting 'Very Very Special'.
- India advanced to the Asian Games semi-finals after their quarter-final against Afghanistan was abandoned due to rain, based on their higher ICC T20I ranking.
Indian Olympic Association President P T Usha met the Indian men's cricket team in Nagoya on Monday ahead of their Asian Games quarter-final against Afghanistan, which was abandoned without a ball being bowled because of rain.
India advanced to the semi-finals after the washout on the virtue of being ahead of Afghanistan in the ICC T20 Internationals rankings.
'Very Very Special meeting'
Sprint legend Usha won four Asian Games gold medals and set and broke many national and Asian records during her glorious career.
She narrowly missed out an Olympic medal by 1/100th of a second at the Los Angeles Games in 1984.
'It was Very Very Special, meeting the Men's Indian cricket team today! Had a wonderful interaction with everyone. Seeing their dedication, humility and passion firsthand, reminds me why sports hold such a sacred place in our hearts,' Usha posted on Instagram.
'My heart is filled with immense pride and endless blessings for each one of them and I wish all of them the very best for their campaign at @asiangames_2026.'
'A courtesy visit from IOA President PT Usha who met the Indian Men's Cricket Team and wished them well for the rest of the #AsianGames campaign,' BCCI posted on Instagram.