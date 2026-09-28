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When P T Usha Met Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

By REDIFF CRICKET September 28, 2026 13:29 IST 2 Minutes Read
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'Seeing their dedication, humility and passion firsthand, reminds me why sports hold such a sacred place in our hearts.'

P T Usha meets Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

IMAGE: P T Usha meets Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points

  • Indian Olympic Association President P T Usha met the Indian men's cricket team in Nagoya, ahead of their Asian Games quarter-final.
  • Usha expressed her admiration for the team's dedication, humility, and passion, calling the meeting 'Very Very Special'.
  • India advanced to the Asian Games semi-finals after their quarter-final against Afghanistan was abandoned due to rain, based on their higher ICC T20I ranking.
 

Indian Olympic Association President P T Usha met the Indian men's cricket team in Nagoya on Monday ahead of their Asian Games quarter-final against Afghanistan, which was abandoned without a ball being bowled because of rain.

India advanced to the semi-finals after the washout on the virtue of being ahead of Afghanistan in the ICC T20 Internationals rankings.

'Very Very Special meeting'

P T Usha

IMAGE: P T Usha with Sanju Samson. Photograph:BCCI/X

Sprint legend Usha won four Asian Games gold medals and set and broke many national and Asian records during her glorious career.

She narrowly missed out an Olympic medal by 1/100th of a second at the Los Angeles Games in 1984.

P T Usha

IMAGE: P T Usha with Jasprit Bumrah. Photograph:BCCI/X

'It was Very Very Special, meeting the Men's Indian cricket team today! Had a wonderful interaction with everyone. Seeing their dedication, humility and passion firsthand, reminds me why sports hold such a sacred place in our hearts,' Usha posted on Instagram.

P T Usha

IMAGE: P T Usha with India's T20 Captain Shreyas Iyer. Photograph: BCCI/X

'My heart is filled with immense pride and endless blessings for each one of them and I wish all of them the very best for their campaign at @asiangames_2026.'

P T Usha

IMAGE: P T Usha speaks to India Head Coach V V S Laxman. Photograph: BCCI/X

'A courtesy visit from IOA President PT Usha who met the Indian Men's Cricket Team and wished them well for the rest of the #AsianGames campaign,' BCCI posted on Instagram.

P T Usha

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