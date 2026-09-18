Asian Games: Shafali blitz, Charani magic send India into semis

Shafali Verma produced a stunning 15-ball blitz as India crushed Japan by eight wickets with 15 overs to spare and stormed into the Asian Games semi-finals.

IMAGE: Shafali Verma hits a six during India's win over Japan. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Shafali smashed an unbeaten 40 off 15 balls, hitting six fours and two sixes.

India raced to 59/2 in just five overs to chase down Japan's 57 with ease.

Indian spinners, particularly Sree Charani, dominated the Asian Games women's cricket quarterfinal against Japan.

Japan was bowled out for an abysmally low score of 57 runs due to their inexperience and the effectiveness of the Indian bowling attack.

Left-arm spinner Sree Charani recorded her best T20 figures with 4 wickets for 10 runs, dismantling Japan's top order.

Shafali Verma also contributed with 2 wickets, as the turning pitch and poor coordination further hampered the Japanese batters.

Shafali sets up five-over demolition

Opener Shafali Verma's all-round brilliance and left-arm spinner Shree Charani's devastating spell powered defending gold-medallists India into the Asian Games women's cricket semifinals with a dominant eight-wicket win over an inexperienced Japan, in Nisshin, on Friday.

Charani (4/10) and Shafali (2/13) shared six wickets among them as India bowled out Japan for a paltry 57, and then chased down the target in just five overs to set up a clash with Bangladesh on September 20.

Shafali (40 not out, 15 balls) played the lead role in that pygmy-sized chase, along with Richa Ghosh (12, six balls).

However, Japan also had some moments to cheer as they managed to dismiss opener Gunalan Kamalini and one down batter Bharti Fulmali.

The ensuing celebrations proved Japan's spirit despite defending an abysmally low target. But spirit alone could not help them thwart players in the class of Shafali and Ghosh, who took India home without much fuss.

The credit for restricting Japan to just-above 50 went largely to Indian spinners led by Charani.

Indian Spinners Dominate Japanese Batters

IMAGE: India's players celebrate a wicket during the Asian Games women's cricket quarter-final match against Japan in Nagoya on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

Bowling by choice, Indians never gave the Japan batters any chance to free their arms, which was reflected in just three boundaries in the host team's innings.

Japanese batters, who barely get to play top teams and for that matter even train regularly, could not find a way to force the pace throughout the innings.

In fact, they were even struggling to smack the ball past or over the ropes.

The Power Play yielded only 24 runs and the segment saw Japan batters hitting just two fours, and one of them was an edge through the slips.

IMAGE: Deepti Sharma celebrates the wicket of Japan's Erika Oda. Photograph: BCCI

But left-arm spinner Charani, who recorded her best figures in T20s, soon bagged the wickets of opener Haruna Iwasaki (10) and skipper Mai Yanagida off successive balls in the seventh over, continuing her recent red-hot form in this format.

In the back 10, spinner Shafali Verma (2/13) joined the list of wicket-takers as Japan slid further.

The off-spinner jettisoned Ayaka Kato-Stafford, the highest scorer for Japan with 25, and Shimako Kato in the 15th and 17th over as their attempt to go for big, aerial shots ended in the hands of Indian fielders.

IMAGE: Sree Charani celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of Haruna Iwasaki. Photograph: BCCI

The pitch here also offered pronounced turn and bounce, making the job of Japanese batters that much more difficult against a set of highly-skilled bowlers.

There were a couple of run-outs too, making matters all the more complicated for the home batters, who often struggled for proper coordination while running between the wickets.