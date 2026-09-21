Asian Games: India women eye gold as Sri Lanka stand in way

India's dominant women's cricket team is poised to clinch the Asian Games gold medal, facing a determined Sri Lankan side in a highly anticipated final clash that promises thrilling cricketing action.

IMAGE: India women face Sri Lanka in the Asian Games cricket final. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Key Points India's women's cricket team will compete against Sri Lanka in the Asian Games final for the gold medal.

India enters the final as strong favourites, having previously defeated Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final.

Sri Lanka's captain Chamari Athapaththu's exceptional batting performance was crucial in their semi-final win against Pakistan.

Indian openers, particularly Shafali Verma, are in excellent form, while the team's spin attack, led by Deepti Sharma, is expected to be key.

The match is scheduled for Tuesday, with India aiming to secure another continental title.

India's undisputed continental supremacy is expected to remain intact but a spirited Sri Lanka would aim to present a strong challenge when the two teams clash in yet another Asian Games women's cricket final, Nisshin, Japan, on Tuesday.

Both the Indian women and men are certain to stand on the top of the podium again and only a very bad day in office can stop them from doing so.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side comes into the final on the back of two commanding wins over Japan and Bangladesh.

With a gold on Tuesday, India would extend their supremacy in the region after outplaying Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final earlier this month.

India's Dominance And Sri Lanka's Challenge

Sri Lanka have beaten India in the past but the gulf between India and the other Asian team has only increased in recent past. A sublime 50-ball 82 from captain Chamari Athapaththu helped Sri Lanka got over the line in a challenging chase against Pakistan.

Sri Lanka will surely need more moments of brilliance if they are to down India who are firing on all cylinders.

Key Players And Team Form

The openers, especially Shafali Verma, are in devastating touch while the management continues to experiment with the number three spot. G Kamalini batted at three in the semifinal against Bangladesh while Bharti Fulmali was tried in the same position against Japan.

Kamalini, who is yet to fire in the tournament, opened with Shafali in the quarters. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur was far from her best in the Asia Cup and her fans would be hoping that she returns to her fluent ways in the all-important final.

Considering the first two games, majority of the wickets have been picked by the spinners and the trend is expected to continue. Deepti Sharma has been in top form and is well supported by Shree Charani.

In the pace department, Nandani Sharma has stood out.

Squads:

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Gunalan Kamalini, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav.

Sri Lanka: Imesha Dulani, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Hansima Karunaratne, Kaushani Nuthyangana(w), Mithali Ayodhya, Kawya Kavindi, Chamudi Praboda, Sugandika Kumari, Rashmika Sewwandi, Nimasha Meepage, Sanjana Kavindi, Anushka Sanjeewani.

Match starts 10.30 am IST.