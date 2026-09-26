Asian Games: Gold Awaits! Shreyas Iyer, Team India Land in Nagoya

India's men's cricket team arrived in Nagoya on Saturday with their Asian Games title defence set to begin, as the defending champions prepare to face Afghanistan in their quarter-final on September 28.

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer and Team India arrive in Nagoya for their Asian Games gold medal defence. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points India won gold at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Kohli attacked the bowlers and played several trademark strokes during his net session.

The final against Afghanistan was washed out, with India taking gold on the basis of their higher ranking. India will open their campaign in the knockout stage against Afghanistan.

India's men's cricket team arrived in Nagoya on Saturday, travelling by Japan's famous bullet train from Tokyo, as they begin their defence of the Asian Games gold medal.

The Indian team landed in Japan ahead of their quarter-final against Afghanistan on September 28, with the knockout stage marking the start of their campaign.

Gold medal defence begins

India won the gold medal when cricket returned to the Asian Games at the 2023 edition in Hangzhou. The final against Afghanistan was washed out without a ball being bowled, with India taking the gold on the basis of their higher ranking.

Afghanistan first hurdle

This time, India will have to win their way through the knockout stages if they are to retain the title. Their first hurdle will be Afghanistan, who also made it through the preliminary stage from Group A.

With the competition now entering the business end, India will hope to make their experience count and keep their gold medal firmly within reach.