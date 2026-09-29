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Asian Games Cricket: India Set for Sri Lanka Semi-Final Clash

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian September 29, 2026 08:40 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The Indian men's cricket team is set to clash with Sri Lanka in the Asian Games semi-finals on Thursday, following a series of rain-induced washouts that saw higher-ranked teams advance.

Indian cricket team

IMAGE: Indian men's team will clash against Sri Lanka in the cricket semi-finals at the Asian Games on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • The Indian men's cricket team will play Sri Lanka in the Asian Games semi-finals.
  • Sri Lanka advanced to the semi-finals due to their higher ranking after their quarter-final against Nepal was abandoned due to rain.
  • All four quarter-final matches, including India's, were washed out by consistent rain in Nagoya.
  • The second semi-final will feature Pakistan against Bangladesh, also due to a rain-abandoned quarter-final.
 

The Indian men's cricket team will face Sri Lanka in the semi-finals of the Asian Games after the island nation's quarter-final against Nepal was abandoned due to inclement weather in Nagoya on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka made it to the last four owing to their higher ranking. While they are placed ninth in the team rankings, Nepal are 14th.

Rain Disrupts Quarter-Finals

There has been consistent rain in Nagoya over the past few days, leading to all four quarterfinals, including India's, being washed out.

The second semi-final will be played between Pakistan and Bangladesh after the latter's quarter-final against Malaysia was also abandoned because of rain.

Both semi-finals are scheduled to take place on Thursday.

The Indian men's team, led by Shreyas Iyer, is yet to play a game at the Korogi Sports Park, which also hosted the women's competition won by Harmanpreet Kaur and Co.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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