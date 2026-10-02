Winning crucial moments key in India-Pakistan Asian Games final: Hrishikesh Kanitkar

Ahead of the highly anticipated Asian Games gold medal cricket final against Pakistan, India's assistant coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar shares insights on mastering clutch moments and handling pressure in this crucial encounter.

IMAGE: India and Pakistan reached the Asian Games cricket final with easy semifinal wins due to persistent rainfall, making it a two-match path to the gold medal. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Hrishikesh Kanitkar highlights the critical importance of winning key moments in high-stakes matches, drawing from his 1998 Independence Cup final experience.

Kanitkar, India's assistant coach, believes current players are capable of performing under pressure, citing examples like Virat Kohli and Tilak Verma.

He dismisses external pressure from other sports' results, stating that professional cricketers must shut out noise and focus on their game.

Despite the immense hype of an India-Pakistan final, Kanitkar insists players view it as another game, focusing on individual matchups.

The team is highly motivated to secure a second consecutive Asian Games gold, contributing significantly to India's overall medal tally.

Hrishikesh Kanitkar knows a thing or two about winning clutch moments like he did nearly 30 years back by hitting Saqlain Mushtaq over deep mid-wicket boundary under the not-so-bright Bangabandhu Stadium's football floodlights during the 1998 Independence Cup final in Dhaka.

Kanitkar's short international career didn't have too many high points but being an unlikely 'Hero' in an India-Pakistan final did earn him a place in Indian cricket's folklore.

And on the eve of the Asian Games gold medal match against the arch-rivals, the former left-hander, who is here as the team's assistant coach, stressed on how important it is to win big moments in a high-stakes final.

Mastering Crucial Moments

"Yeah, so it was more than 20 (28) years ago, but I will take that. It's very important. The moments are what matters in big games. And our players have done it in the past at various different levels and we're confident we'll do it again.

"Virat (Kohli) has done that in 2022 T20 World Cup and Tilak (Verma) did that last year (six off Haris Rauf). But to answer your question, it's very important to win those crucial moments," Kanitkar said during the pre-match press conference.

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Handling External Pressure

Kanitkar was asked whether the Indian Volleyball team being thrashed 0-3 by Pakistan in the quarterfinals and hockey team's slender 4-3 win in the semifinals will put additional pressure on the cricketers. He outrightly rejected the suggestion.

"Frankly, like I said earlier, international games, every match is pressure. So we need to be in our zones, we need to be at our best and that's what we focus on. So shutting out all the other noise is part of professional cricket or professional sport. So that's what we'll look to do," said Kanitkar, who normally is in charge of India U-19 and India 'A' team.

Aiming for Gold

While Kanitkar acknowledged the hype surrounding the contest but insisted that for the players this is just another game.

"...I mean it's always a... A lot of eyeballs will be there but for the players, to be frank with you, it's facing a bowler or bowling to a batter. So that's what it comes down to and that's what professionals do, so that's what we'll be focused on."

Kanitkar said the defending champions are looking forward to a second successive Asiad gold.

"It is extremely special because it goes into the medal tally for the country. And like the other Indian athletes, they work a lot to get that gold, silver, bronze, whatever it may be and it's not easy.

"So we are really looking forward to this game, so it can add to the tally of the country's medals and that's really high on our list and it will be a proud moment for us," he added.