Thailand Women's Batter Chantham Wants To Master Suryakumar's 'Supla Shot'

Thailand women's cricket team batter Natthakan Chantham is ambitiously working to integrate Indian star Suryakumar Yadav's distinctive 'Supla shot' into her T20 repertoire.

IMAGE: For Natthakan, the upcoming Asian Games are especially significant because the event is widely recognised in Thailand. Photograph: Dulwich CC Women & Girls/Instagram

Key Points Natthakan Chantham is attempting to learn Suryakumar Yadav's 'Supla shot' to enhance her T20 batting, though she admits to initial struggles.

Chantham considers Suryakumar Yadav her favourite cricketer, admiring his confidence and timing over traditional technique.

She also holds high regard for Shubman Gill's 'effortless' batting style and would be keen to discuss his mental approach to the game.

Indian coach Harshal Pathak has significantly influenced Chantham's batting, helping her develop a more aggressive style and better innings construction.

Chantham views the 2026 Asian Games as a crucial opportunity to compete at a high level and inspire the next generation of Thai cricketers.

Thailand women's team batter Natthakan Chantham is looking to bolster her batting in T20 cricket by adding Suryakumar Yadav's famous 'Supla shot' to her arsenal, even if the experiment has not gone entirely to plan.

The 'Supla Shot' is a stroke where Suryakumar uses his supple wrists to execute a shot that is something between a flick and a short-arm pull, utilising the speed of the delivery.

Mastering the 'Supla Shot'

Ahead of the 2026 Asian Games, Chantham revealed the difficulties in mastering the 'Supla shot', stating that she ended up getting 'hit everywhere'.

"I have tried, but it hit me everywhere! I would love to (play it), but first I have to stick to my strengths," Chantham told Olympics.com.

Chantham is a big fan of Suryakumar and considers him her favourite cricketer.

"I could see his confidence and attitude to play. He just times the ball. He does not care about having good technique, or (looking) beautiful. He just times the ball well, and it becomes beautiful like he is."

Admiration for Shubman Gill

Another player whom the Thailand batter admires is India's Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill. "Effortless. I love someone who plays effortless and times the ball well."

Chantham said, if she gets a chance to meet Gill, she would be interested in asking him about his mindset and thought process while batting than about technical aspects of his game.

"I might ask about his thinking when he plays, when he's batting. I want to know not about technique, but about how he plays, about the mind," she said.

Impact of Indian Coaching

Chantham credited her Indian coach Harshal Pathak for significantly shaping her batting, especially by helping her develop a more aggressive approach and better understand how to build an innings.

"He guided me a lot - how to build the game, how to play aggressive batting. He impacted my batting a lot," she said.

Chantham took up cricket by chance at eight after her school's movie club was full, eventually becoming part of Thailand's women's cricket journey.

With limited cricketing exposure at home, Thailand looked to countries like India, Australia and England for inspiration, while the sport remains relatively unfamiliar among the Thai public.

Asian Games Ambition

For Chantham, the 2026 Asian Games are especially significant because the event is widely recognised in Thailand. She sees the knockout tournament as an opportunity to compete without excuses and inspire the next generation by showing that Thai cricketers can stand alongside the world's leading teams.

"I picked up cricket accidentally. I wanted to pick the movie club, but the movie club was full and the cricket club was still empty. They still have no idea about cricket when they ask me what sport I play and I say cricket, I have to say it slowly, properly. They say, 'Oh, is it hockey?' And I say, 'No, I said cricket, it's not hockey'," she said.

"When I tell them SEA Games, Asian Games, they definitely know. They know that's quite big for you and quite popular in Thailand."

"We have no excuse to say, 'We can go easy,' or 'Next opportunity, next chance.' We have no next chance. We have to go 100 per cent and no excuses. The new generation have no idea about playing along with the big teams like India, Pakistan, Australia, England. But when we reach that, it means we message them, 'You also can do it'," Chantham said.