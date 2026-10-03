Asian Games: Rain, no practice, then gold: Iyer reveals India's 'champion' mindset

'We didn’t complain, we didn’t give any reason,' said Shreyas Iyer after India overcame a disrupted build-up to beat Pakistan and win Asian Games gold.

IMAGE: The Indian cricket team with their Asian Games cricket gold medal on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points India's cricket team secured a gold medal at the Asian Games, overcoming significant rain disruptions during their preparation.

Captain Shreyas Iyer praised the team's 'champion' mentality for not complaining and adapting to the challenging conditions.

India defeated Pakistan by 19 runs in the final, posting 211 for six and restricting Pakistan to 192 for six.

Iyer highlighted collective contributions from players like Abhishek, Tilak, Washington, Axar, and Bumrah in the final victory.

India skipper Shreyas Iyer on Saturday said his team not complaining despite a disrupted build-up to the Asian Games was a sign of a "champion team" and laid the foundation for its gold medal in the continental event.

India's preparations were heavily impacted by rain with the team getting its first proper training session ahead of the semifinal against Sri Lanka on October 1. The team arrived in Japan on September 20, played five over game a side on September 22 in Sano before travelling to Nagoya. The Asian Games quarterfinal against Afghanistan on September 28 was a washout.

Adapting to Challenges

Iyer said the squad chose to adapt rather than make excuses before going on to beat Pakistan by 19 runs in the final on Saturday. "If have to use a word, I would say, 'ecstatic'. Since the day we arrived in Japan, it was raining cats and dogs and we couldn't practise for almost a week. But the boys, the way they prepped themselves and also we were doing our training on the side. We didn't complain, we didn't give any reason," Iyer said after the final.

"So that was a sign of a champion itself, champion team. And today was just a reflection of that."

Collective Team Effort

India posted 211 for six before restricting Pakistan to 192 for six, with Iyer highlighting the collective contribution of his players. Iyer hailed team's collective show. "When you're playing a final, you want each and every individual to step up and deliver. And that's what we witnessed today.

"Abhishek giving us that start and then Tilak basically finishing off the innings. And then in bowling, Washington taking that charge, Axar being himself all the time and Bumrah, we know what he has got in his summary," said Iyer.

Strategic Bowling Decisions

On Hasan Nawaz taking the game deep for Pakistan, Iyer said: "Well, they were cruising pretty well and they got that momentum in between. I just wanted to see that I get that fifth (bowlers) over as soon as possible, finish it off, and then Bumrah was there, Washi was there, the lead bowlers, they wanted to come in as well.

"So I basically paced their overs pretty well. That's what I felt. And especially when the run rate is about 13 to 14, we know that the batsmen, they are going to take charge, and one wicket is going to change the momentum, shift the momentum towards us. So that's what happened," he added.