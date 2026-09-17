Asian Games 2026: Pakistan women survive big scare; edge Thailand to enter cricket semis

Pakistan women's cricket team narrowly defeated an unfancied Thailand in a thrilling, low-scoring encounter at the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya, securing their spot in the semi-finals.

IMAGE: Pakistan women's captain Fatima Sana's quickfire cameo helped her team register a thrilling victory against Thailand. Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points Pakistan women's team defeated Thailand by three wickets in a rain-shortened match to qualify for the 2026 Asian Games cricket semi-finals.

Chasing a target of 92 in 11 overs, Pakistan secured victory in the final over, overcoming a mid-innings stumble.

Captain Fatima Sana played a crucial role, hitting 25 runs in an over to shift momentum back in Pakistan's favour.

Nannapat Koncharoenkai top-scored for Thailand with 49 runs from 38 balls, helping them post a competitive total of 91/4.

Pakistan women's team survived a huge scare against unfancied Thailand as they prevailed in a low-scoring thriller to qualify for the semi-finals of the 2026 Asian Games cricket competition in Nagoya on Thursday.

Pakistan snatched a narrow three-wicket victory in the final over after being set a target of 92 in the match shortened to 11 overs per side because of a wet outfield at the Karogi Sports Park in Aichi prefecture's Nisshin city.

The first quarter-final match between Bangladesh and China was washed out without a ball being bowled due to a wet outfield. Bangladesh advanced on the basis of their higher international ranking. The Pakistan vs Thailand clash also got off to a delayed start due to the wet ground conditions.

Put into bat, the unheralded Thai batters gave a good account of themselves by posting 91/4 in 11 overs with No 3 batter Nannapat Koncharoenkai top-scoring with a 38-ball 49, with seven fours.

Pakistan's Dramatic Chase

Pakistan made a good start with the bat with Shawaal Zulfiqar stroking a quickfire 25 from 14 balls.

Off-spinner Onnicha Kamchomphu took two wickets in her second over as Pakistan stumbled to 47/4 in six overs. They looked in trouble with 45 needed from the last five overs.

Captain Fatima Sana turned the match on its head hitting Kamchomphu for three fours and a six, while Eyman Fatima also launched the spinner for a six over midwicket to get 25 runs from the eighth over.

Fatima fell after scoring 21 from 13 balls as Thailand brought themselves back in the contest.

Tuba Hassan dashed Thailand's hopes, slamming Sunida Chaturongrattana for a six and a four in the penultimate over as Pakistan escaped to victory.

Bangladesh will take on the winner of the quarter-final between India and Japan in the semi-final to be played on September 20. Meanwhile, in the other semi-final, Pakistan will clash against the winner of the Sri Lanka vs Malaysia quarter-final.