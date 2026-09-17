Bangladesh Women Advance To Asian Games Cricket Semis After Washout

The Bangladesh women's cricket team has secured a spot in the 2026 Asian Games semi-finals, advancing due to their superior international ranking after their quarter-final match against China was called off because of a wet outfield.

IMAGE: Bangladesh women's cricket team advanced to the semi-final on the basis of their higher ranking in international cricket. Photograph: Bangladesh Cricket/X

Key Points The Bangladesh women's cricket team qualified for the 2026 Asian Games semi-finals.

Their quarter-final match against China was abandoned due to a wet outfield in Nagoya.

Bangladesh advanced based on their higher international ranking (10th) compared to China (36th).

They will face the winner of the India vs Japan quarter-final in the semi-finals on September 20.

The Bangladesh women's cricket team entered the semi-finals of the 2026 Asian Games on the basis of its higher international ranking after the quarter-final match against China was abandoned due to a wet outfield in Nagoya on Thursday.

The T20 match was called off without even the toss taking place at the Karogi Sports Park in Aichi prefecture's Nisshin city.

Ranking Advantage

Bangladesh are currently ranked 10th in the ICC's T20 International standings, while China is way down at the 36th position.

This significant difference in ranking proved crucial in determining the outcome of the abandoned match, allowing Bangladesh to progress.

Upcoming Semi-Final Clash

In the semis scheduled for September 20, Bangladesh will take on the winner of the quarter-final between India and Japan to be played on Friday.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India are the defending champions in the competition that features only eight teams, setting up a potentially challenging encounter for Bangladesh.