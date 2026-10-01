Ishan Kishan breaks Kohli record, closes in on Suryakumar

Ishan Kishan smashed an unbeaten 80 against Sri Lanka to overtake Virat Kohli’s T20I record for fifty-plus scores in a calendar year and move within 80 runs of Suryakumar Yadav’s India record.

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan scored an unbeaten 80 off 46 balls, anchoring India's innings on a challenging turning pitch against Sri Lanka in the 2nd semi-final at the Asian Games 2026 in Nisshin on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Ishan Kishan scored an unbeaten 80 off 46 balls against Sri Lanka in the Asian Games semifinal, guiding India to a competitive total.

This was Kishan's eighth fifty-plus score in T20Is this year, surpassing Virat Kohli's 2016 tally and nearing Suryakumar Yadav's 2022 record of nine.

Kishan has accumulated 985 runs in 28 T20Is this year and needs 80 more runs to break Suryakumar Yadav's Indian record of 1,164 runs in a calendar year (set in 2022).

Suryakumar Yadav's 2022 record included two centuries and nine fifties, a benchmark Kishan is now closely challenging.

The global record for most T20I runs in a calendar year is held by Mohammad Rizwan (1,326 runs in 2021) and Karanbir Singh (1,488 runs in 2025).

Ishan Kishan is making a habit of rewriting India’s T20I record books. The wicketkeeper-batter produced another statement innings in Thursday’s Asian Games semifinal against Sri Lanka, cracking an unbeaten 80 from 46 balls to drag India to a competitive total on a difficult surface.

Kishan's Stellar Performance

With India’s top order struggling for fluency, Ishan took charge, hitting four boundaries and five sixes at a strike rate of 173.91. It was his eighth fifty-plus score in T20Is this year, taking him past Virat Kohli’s tally of seven in 2016 and leaving him one short of Suryakumar Yadav’s Indian record of nine, set in 2022.

Chasing Suryakumar's Milestone

More significantly, Ishan is closing in on another Suryakumar landmark. The 27-year-old has amassed 985 runs from 28 T20Is this year at an average of 37.88 and a strike rate of 171.3. He needs just 80 more runs to surpass Suryakumar’s Indian record for the most T20I runs in a calendar year.

Comparing Records

Suryakumar finished 2022 with 1,164 runs in 31 matches, averaging 46.56 and striking at more than 187. His haul included two centuries and nine fifties. Ishan has already matched one part of that record-breaking run, with a century and seven fifties to go with his latest unbeaten half-century. For now, though, the next target is clear: 80 runs from here and another Suryakumar record will be his. The global benchmark remains Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan, who scored 1,326 T20I runs in 2021. Austria's Karanbir Singh holds the overall calendar-year record, having amassed 1,488 runs in 2025.