India's Asian Games 2026 cricket schedule: Men start Sept 28, women Sept 18

India's men's and women's cricket teams begin their Asian Games 2026 gold-medal defence in Japan from the quarter-final stage, with key dates now confirmed.

IMAGE: he Indian men's cricket team clinched the gold medal on its Asian Games debut in 2024. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points India's men's and women's cricket teams will compete in the Asian Games in Japan.

Both Indian teams are seeded directly into the quarterfinals, bypassing earlier rounds.

The Shreyas Iyer-led men's team and Harmanpreet Kaur-led women's team are strong gold medal favourites.

The women's cricket final is scheduled for September 22, and the men's final for October 3.

India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka are seeded in the men's competition.

India men will open their Asian Games campaign in Japan on September 28 while their women counterparts start their tournament against Japan on September 18.

Both teams from India are seeded and begin their campaign from the quarter-final onwards. The Shreyas Iyer-led men's team and Harmanpreet Kaur-led women are firm favourites to defend their Asian Games gold medals to be held in Korogi Athletic Park near Nagoya. Both teams had won the previous edition in China

While India's quarter-final opponents in the women's draw were already decided, the men will face the second placed team from Group A comprising Afghanistan, Japan and Nepal.

The women's final will be played on September 22 and men's summit clash on October 3.

The seeded teams in men's competition include India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka while the women seeds have only eight teams including India.