India's golden double is complete after thrilling Pakistan win

Abhishek Sharma's 61 and Tilak Varma's unbeaten 51 powered India to 211/6 before Hasan Nawaz's 96 fell short as Pakistan lost by 19 runs.

IMAGE: The Indian men's team celebrate with the natonal flag after beating Pakistan to win the Asian Games gold in Nisshin on Saturday. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points India's men's cricket team defeated Pakistan by 19 runs in the Asian Games final, securing a gold medal.

Opener Abhishek Sharma (61) and Tilak Varma (51 not out off 22 balls) scored blistering half-centuries, helping India post 211-6, the highest total of the Games.

Hasan Nawaz's defiant 96 was not enough for Pakistan, who finished on 192-6 while chasing India's formidable total.

India's women's team also won gold earlier in the Games, completing a golden double for the nation in cricket.

Sri Lanka secured the bronze medal in the men's cricket event, beating Bangladesh by 63 runs.

India completed a golden double in the Asian Games cricket on Saturday after the men's team beat arch-rivals Pakistan by 19 runs in the final in Nisshin.

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma celebrates after completing his fifty. Photograph: BCCI

The Twenty20 world champions piled up 211-6, the highest total of the Aichi-Nagoya Games, thanks to blistering half-centuries from opener Abhishek Sharma (61) and Tilak Varma, who smashed 51 not out off 22 balls. Hasan Nawaz's defiant 96 kept Pakistan in the hunt, but they finished on 192-6.

India's Dominant Batting Performance

Abhishek took charge after India captain Shreyas Iyer chose to bat at the Korogi Sports Park. Pakistan opened with spin from both ends, but Saad Masood was pulled from the attack after his first over went for 24. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who had hit Masood for two sixes, botched a reverse sweep against Saim Ayub and was caught behind.

Ayub sent the 15-year-old off with a rocking-baby celebration. Sanju Samson soon followed, but Abhishek, ranked second in the world among T20 batters, raced to a 20-ball fifty with a burst of big hitting.

IMAGE: Tilak Varma's blistering knock helped India pile on the runs in the death overs. Photograph: BCCI

It was far from a chanceless innings though. Abhishek survived a run-out chance, and in one over he twice hit shots that landed agonisingly short of Ayub.

He struck seven sixes and three fours in his 28-ball knock before Arafat Minhas had him stumped in the eighth over, ending the onslaught. The sixes dried up after that, but India were well placed at 114-3 at the halfway mark. Minhas then bowled Ishan Kishan, but Varma, who reached his fifty in 21 balls, took India past 200 with a late surge.

Pakistan's Chase Falls Short

IMAGE: India's Washington Sundar celebrates with teammates after taking the catch to dismiss Pakistan's Maaz Sadaqat, off the bowling of Axar Patel. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Chasing 212, Pakistan needed a fast start but limped to 76-3 at the halfway stage instead. Jasprit Bumrah kept things tight, and spinner Axar Patel removed Usman Khan and Maaz Sadaqat (23) to leave Pakistan struggling.

IMAGE: Hasan Nawaz top-scored for Pakistan with a 51-ball 96, but in vain. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Nawaz kept their hopes alive but got little support and fell to the last ball of the match.

Earlier, Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 63 runs to take bronze. India's women won gold after beating Sri Lanka by 147 runs in the final on September 22.