Asian Games 2026: Axar sends message to teammates before Pakistan final

We have to perform in both batting and bowling, Axar Patel says ahead of India's Asian Games 2026 cricket final against Pakistan on Saturday.

IMAGE: Axar Patel celebrates the wicket of Lasith Croospulle in their Asian Games cricket semi-final in Nisshin on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points India defeated Sri Lanka by 124 runs in the Asian Games men's cricket semifinal, securing their spot in the gold medal match.

Ishan Kishan's crucial 80 runs off 46 balls on a challenging turning track laid the foundation for India's total of 169 for seven.

Sri Lanka collapsed to a joint-lowest T20 International total of 45, with Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel taking two wickets each.

India will now face arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asian Games men's cricket final, while Sri Lanka will play Bangladesh for the bronze medal.

The Indian team's performance was commendable given the long break and rain-affected conditions prior to the semifinal.

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan scored an unbeaten 80 off 46 balls, anchoring India's innings on a challenging turning pitch. Photograph: BCCI/X

Ishan Kishan's calculated 46-ball 80 on a difficult track laid the foundation as defending champions India hammered Sri Lanka by 124 runs in the Asian Games men's cricket semifinal here on Thursday to set up a gold medal clash with arch-foes Pakistan.

Kishan and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (38 off 21) took India to 169 for seven in 20 overs on a turning track after Sri Lanka put them in to bat on winning the toss.

Sri Lanka's Collapse

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah picked two wickets to strike early. Photograph: BCCI/X

While chasing the 170-run target, the island nation first collapsed to 31 for six inside the powerplay before being eventually bundled out for 45, which is the joint lowest T20 International total by a Test-playing nation. West Indies was dismissed for the same score in 2019 against England.

Jasprit Bumrah struck twice in his opening over and was then joined by Axar Patel, who also claimed two wickets. "We have to perform in both batting and bowling to win. We've been waiting for some days, there was a lot of rain around. To switch on and perform like this after a long break is commendable," Axar said after the match referring to the washed out quarterfinal against Afghanistan and cancellation of practice sessions due to the inclement weather in Nisshin.

Sri Lanka's collapse included two run-outs, which was ample proof of them being rattled by the pitch and the loss of early wickets. The odd ball was flying off the surface, sowing doubts in the batters' minds. In the end, India took just 9.5 overs to dismiss them.

Upcoming Matches

The Lankans will now fight for bronze in the play-off against Bangladesh, who were beaten by Pakistan earlier in the day. Both the bronze medal and the final will be held in Nisshin on Saturday. India and Pakistan players will have to share the podium irrespective of what happens in the final, like the women's team did after winning gold last week.

India's Batting Performance

Earlier, India decided to bring back Sooryavanshi into the playing eleven considering the spin-friendly conditions. If it weren't for the 'X' factor of Sooryavanshi and Kishan, India would have ended up with a much lower total. Abhishek (7 off 3) perished after smashing a straight six off Sri Lanka captain Sahan Arachchige. The left-hander tried to make room but ended up offering a regulation catch at short third man.

Samson (7 off 9) was bamboozled after he exposed his stumps to a straighter one from ambidextrous spinner Tharindu Ratnayake, who was bowling left-arm spin to the right hander and off-spin to the left-handers. Despite the fall of wickets, Sooryavanshi kept the pressure on the opposition with his trademark breathtaking strokeplay. Sooryavanshi's standout shot of the innings was a pull off Fernando, taking India to 58 for two in the first six overs. The 15-year-old sensation departed soon after in identical fashion to Abhishek, caught at short third man off Arachchige. The fall of captain Shreyas Iyer (13) and Axar Patel (8) in the middle overs slowed down the run rate before Kishan unleased himself on the spinners.