News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Asia Cup: Tanuja replaces injured Shreyanka Patil

Asia Cup: Tanuja replaces injured Shreyanka Patil

Source: PTI
July 21, 2024 15:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Tanuja Kanwar received her T20I cap ahead of India's Asia Cup match against UAE on Sunday

IMAGE: Tanuja Kanwar received her T20I cap ahead of India's Asia Cup match against UAE on Sunday. Photograph: ICC/X

Young India spinner Shreyanka Patil has been ruled out of the remainder of the on-going Women's Asia Cup T20 tournament after fracturing the ring finger of her left-hand.

Shreyanka, who had sustained the injury while attempting to take a catch during India's opening match against Pakistan, was replaced by Tanuja Kanwar in the squad, the Asian Cricket Council said in a release.

 

The 21-year-old had played a vital role against Pakistan, bagging two for 14 in her 3.2 overs, which helped India bowl out the opposition for a low score.

Kanwar, the uncapped 26-year-old left-arm spinner, had played for Gujarat Giants in this year's Women's Premier League (WPL), snaring 10 wickets from eight matches at an economy of 7.13.

Shreyanka, who has played 12 T20Is and three ODIs for India after making her debut in December 2023, had suffered a hairline fracture on the same hand during the WPL this year.

She had missed a few games for Royal Challengers Bengaluru but claimed 13 wickets -- the highest by any bowler -- which included a four-wicket haul in the WPL final.

Shreyanka will be hoping to regain her fitness at the earliest with the Women's T20 World Cup scheduled later in October in Bangladesh.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Can coachless Indian archers hit bulls-eye at Paris?
Can coachless Indian archers hit bulls-eye at Paris?
Annu Rani warms up for Olympics with win in Warsaw
Annu Rani warms up for Olympics with win in Warsaw
Olympics: Can AI help India bag elusive TT medal?
Olympics: Can AI help India bag elusive TT medal?
Nirmalaji to make history with 7th consecutive Budget
Nirmalaji to make history with 7th consecutive Budget
Oppn raises LS Dy Speaker post, NEET row at key meet
Oppn raises LS Dy Speaker post, NEET row at key meet
Can coachless Indian archers hit bulls-eye at Paris?
Can coachless Indian archers hit bulls-eye at Paris?
How Kanwar Yatra order impacts Hindus too
How Kanwar Yatra order impacts Hindus too

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Controversy brews as Bhutia resigns from AIFF post

Controversy brews as Bhutia resigns from AIFF post

PICS: Leander, Amritraj inducted into Hall of Fame

PICS: Leander, Amritraj inducted into Hall of Fame

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances