Asia Cup star reacts as internet trolls 10-YO

‘Social media has become a place for cowards’

IMAGE: Varun Chakaravarthy, fresh off India’s Asia Cup 2025 triumph, was among those who spoke out in the boy’s defence. Photograph: BCCI

As a storm brews online over a child’s conduct on Kaun Banega Crorepati, Team India cricketer Varun Chakaravarthy has urged restraint and empathy.

The spinner defended young contestant Ishit Bhatt, saying the internet must ‘let kids grow up’ instead of tearing them down.

Despite not winning any prize money, the child became one of the most discussed topics online, with many users slamming his attitude and questioning his upbringing. Others, however, have defended him, highlighting the undue pressure faced by children on reality television and the harsh scrutiny of minors on social media.

“Example of how social media has become a place for cowards running their mouths without any sense! He is a kid, for God's sake!! Let him grow!! If u can't tolerate a kid, imagine the society still tolerating many nut cases like the ones commenting on this kid and much more!!!!!” the spinner wrote on X.

In the viral clip, Ishit can be seen telling Bachchan, “Mere ko rules pata hai isliye aap mereko abhi rules samjhane mat baithna” (“I know the rules, so don’t start explaining them to me right now”). He continued in the same tone, saying, “Arre option daalo” (“Come on, give me some options”), and later added, “Sir ek kya uss mein chaar lock lagado, lekin lock karo” (“Sir, not just one, put four locks on it, but do lock it”).

The exchange took place during a question about the Ramayana, “What is the name of the first kanda of the Valmiki Ramayana?” The options were Bala Kanda, Ayodhya Kanda, Kishkinda Kanda, and Yuddh Kanda. Ishit chose Ayodhya Kanda instead of the correct answer, Bala Kanda, and exited without prize money.

Amitabh Bachchan addressed the moment with calm maturity, remarking, “Kabhi kabhi bachhe over confidence mein galti kar dete hai” (“Sometimes children make mistakes due to overconfidence”).

The veteran actor’s composed handling of the situation earned praise online.