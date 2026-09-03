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Asia Cup: Smriti Mandhana Breaks Two Records In the Match Against Hong Kong

By REDIFF CRICKET September 03, 2026 21:22 IST 1 Minute Read
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Smriti Mandhana

It was double delight for India's vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, who continued her record-breaking run, in international cricket with a century against Hong Kong in their Women's Asia Cup encounter in Dubai on Thursday.

 

Mandhana first lit up the evening with some marvellous strokeplay, to bring up his second T20I century off just 58 balls. 

This was her 18th international ton, the most by a woman in international cricket. 

She swept, shimmied down the pitch and drove the ball to all corners of the park to later notch up another record. 

The 30-year-old Mandhana became the leading run-getter in women's internationals surpassing former India captain Mithali Raj with 10,869 runs.

She was eventually run out for 124 off 64 balls in the 20th over, her innings decorated with 14 fours and 7 sixes. Her batting masterclass helped India put on a formidable 193 for 5 in their 20 overs. 

 

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Hong KongIndiaMandhanaDubaiMithali Raj

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