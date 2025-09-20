HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
SKY Snubbed Pakistan But Hugged Oman players ....

September 20, 2025 10:31 IST

IMAGE: Screen grab of Suryakumar Yadav with Oman players.

From controversy to camaraderie, Suryakumar Yadav made headlines for snubbing Pakistan after India’s win — and then captured hearts by embracing Oman players, including Aamir Kaleem, after a thrilling 21-run victory.

He also clicked photos with the Oman team, highlighting the camaraderie and respect he has for opponents who put up a strong fight.

 

‘I feel Oman played an unbelievable brand of cricket. I knew with their coach, Sulu sir (Sulakshan Kulkarni), there will be khadoosness. It was amazing, really enjoyed watching them bat,’ Yadav said after the match.

While his no-handshake gesture toward Pakistan sparked controversy, SKY’s interaction with Oman shows the captain’s ability to distinguish between competitive intensity and mutual respect — applauding strong opposition while standing firm on his principles.

