As India A prepares to battle unbeaten Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup Rising Stars semifinal on Thursday, the team looks to build on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's explosive double hundred while addressing middle-order struggles and bowling inconsistencies for a collective victory.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be in focus as India A take on Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup Rising Stars semifinal on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points India A will face an unbeaten Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup Rising Stars semifinal on Thursday.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's record 204 off 53 balls against UAE provided a crucial comeback for India A.

Concerns remain over the form of middle-order batters like Ayush Badoni and Rinku Singh so far.

Skipper Tilak Varma has scored hundreds in each of his two outings but needs to improve his strike rate.

Indian bowlers, including pacers Prince Yadav and Harshit Rana, need to exert greater control.

The hard-hitting Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will remain in focus after his record-breaking double hundred, but India A will look for a collective show when they take on Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup Rising Stars semifinal in Doha on Thursday.

Sooryavanshi's Impact And Team Challenges

Sooryavanshi clobbered 28 sixes and seven fours to make 204 off a mere 53 balls against the UAE, which not only broke several records but also gave India a strong comeback after their crushing loss to Pakistan.

After bowling out a lowly Nepal for a mere 26 in their tournament opener, the Indian bowlers have since struggled for control, with Pakistan posting a total in excess of 300 to win by 48 runs and even the UAE managing a decent 249 for eight.

Sooryavanshi's blitz on a track that offered little assistance to the bowlers also gave some breathing space to the Indian middle order, which had been under pressure after the loss to arch-rivals Pakistan.

Middle Order And Bowling Concerns

Ayush Badoni's form is a concern for the Indian team heading into the business end of the tournament, with the batter managing scores of just 2 and 0 so far. Rinku Singh, too, has failed to make his presence felt, with scores of 9 and 6.

India will thus lean more on skipper Tilak Varma, who has struck hundreds in each of his two outings. However, his laborious 149-ball 100 against Pakistan provided more agony than assurance, and Tilak knows he must turn it around.

Indian pacers Prince Yadav and Harshit Rana have taken seven wickets each so far, but the team will need greater control from them.

Sri Lanka's Strong Form And Key Players

The Indian side may be star-studded, but it is yet to play to its full potential in the tournament and will have its work cut out against Sri Lanka, who, along with fellow semifinalists Pakistan, are unbeaten so far in this edition.

Sri Lanka's Nishan Madushka, Lasith Croospulle and skipper Pavan Rathnayake have been consistent with the bat, while Wanuja Sahan's control will be crucial for the island nation.

Teams (from):

India A: Tilak Varma (c), Kumar Kushagra (wk), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Rinku Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suryansh Shedge, Arshad Khan, Harshit Rana, Vipraj Nigam, Prince Yadav.

Sri Lanka: Pavan Rathnayake (c), Lasith Croospulle, Nishan Madushka (wk), Nipun Dhananjaya, Sharujan Shanmuganathan (wk), Sineth Jayawardena, Ravindu Fernando, Chamika Heenatigala, Janith Liyanage, Wanuja Sahan, Lahiru Samarakoon, Duvindu Ranatunga, Dulaj Samuditha, Garuka Sanketh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth.

Match starts at 3.30pm IST