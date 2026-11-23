India A face a pivotal challenge against the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, requiring a stronger bowling display and improved batting from key players to clinch a coveted semifinal berth in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 50-over tournament.

IMAGE: A victory against the UAE will give India A four points from three matches, ensuring their place in the last four. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points India A need a disciplined bowling effort against the UAE on Tuesday to secure a semifinal spot in the Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament.

The team's bowlers struggled against Pakistan A on Sunday, allowing them to post a large total, highlighting the need for improvement.

Opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is expected to contribute more runs, having scored 26 and 11 in previous matches.

India A will need a more disciplined bowling effort to overcome the United Arab Emirates in a crucial match in Doha on Tuesday and seal their semifinal berth in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 50-over cricket tournament.

Bowling Woes and The Road Ahead

India's bowlers failed to contain Pakistan A's batters effectively in a Group B match on Sunday, allowing them to post a massive 313.

In fact, Pakistan mustered 83 runs in the final 11 overs despite losing five wickets, which made a decisive difference as India lost the match by 48 runs.

The UAE, of course, do not have the same quality as Pakistan, but taking them lightly would be naive.

They had pushed Pakistan earlier in the group stage, bowling them out for 245 before managing 184 themselves. That showed they can compete against superior opponents.

India will be wary of that and will look to leave nothing to chance.

Bowlers' Responsibility and Batting Contributions

The bowlers will have to shoulder that responsibility, as they did against Nepal earlier, when they bowled them out for 26.

But they failed to show similar aggression against Pakistan, with part-timer Ayush Badoni outperforming regular bowlers such as Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav and Shahbaz Ahmed.

India will therefore need a more concerted effort against the UAE.

A win will give India four points from three matches and a place in the last four.

In that context, India will also welcome more runs from teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

The 15-year-old has scored 26 and 11 against Nepal and Pakistan respectively, leaving his opening partner Abhishek Sharma to do most of the heavy lifting.

Strategic Start and Pitch Conditions

It is imperative for India to make a stronger start, particularly if they are batting second, when the pitch generally offers greater assistance to bowlers in the form of grip.

This was evident in India's match against Pakistan, when skipper Tilak Varma struggled to force the pace despite scoring a hundred.

Teams (from):

India A: Tilak Varma (Captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Rinku Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Suryansh Shedge, Ayush Badoni, Shahbaz Ahmed, Viraj Nigam, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Arshad Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Harshit Rana and Prince Yadav.

UAE: Basil Hameed (Captain), Aftab Alam, Anshh Tandon, Aryansh Sharma, Ayaan Misbah, Awais Ali Shah, Ethan D'Souza, Ibrar Ahmad, Muhammad Mohsin, Muhammad Shahdad, Noorullah Ayobi, Omid Rehman, Sohaib Khan, Uddish Suri and Zahid Ali.

Match starts at 3.30 pm IST.