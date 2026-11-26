IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was dismissed for 27-ball 40 against Sri Lanka in the first semi-final of the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 in Doha. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points India A were off to a quickfire start in the semi-final against Sri Lanka A.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi couldn't convert his start, falling for 40.

India raced to 95/1 in 10 overs after they elected to bat.

India A suffered an early blow with opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi falling in the eighth over against Sri Lanka A in the first semi-final of the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 in Doha on Thursday.



The in-form Sooryavanshi, who blasted 53-ball 204 in the previous match against the UAE, once again attacked the bowlers in the Powerplay.

He stroked a quickfire 40 from 27 balls, with three sixes and four fours, before he miscued the short ball from Janith Liyanage and was caught at mid-on.

Abhishek Sharma stroked 38 from 26 balls, while Tilak Varma made eight from seven balls to take India A to 95/1 in 10 overs.

Sooryavanshi's Flying Start

Sooryavanshi started with a boundary off Ravindu Fernando in the first over before Abhishek got his first four off Garuka Sanketh in the next over.



Sooryavanshi got his first six when he slogged Fernando for a six over midwicket in the third over and the 15-year-old then hit Sanketh for two fours in the following over.



It was Sooryavanshi, who took India past the 50-run mark in 5.1 overs when he lofted Fernando for a huge six over long-on.

He hit Liyanage for a six and a four off successive deliveries before the bowler had his revenge.



Earlier, India A skipper Tilak Varma won the toss and elected to bat against Sri Lanka A.

India A have made one change replacing Prabhsimran Singh with spinner Tanush Kotian making his debut.