IMAGE: India spinner Sneh Rana celebrates taking a wicket during the Women's Asia Cup T20 match against Thailand in Sylhet, Bangladesh, on Monday. Photograph: BCCI Women/Twitter

India's spinners ran riot as they bundled out Thailand for a paltry 37 in their Women's Asia Cup T20 match in Sylhet, Bangladesh, on Monday.

Invited to bat, Thailand struggled to navigate the Indian spin attack as their innings folded in 15.1 overs.

IMAGE: India's players celebrate a wicket during the Women's Asia Cup T20 match against Thailand in Sylhet, Bangladesh, on Monday. Photograph: BCCI Women/Twitter

All-rounder Sneh Rana (3/9) led the India bowlers with a three-wicket haul.



Spinners Rajeshwari Gayakwad (2/8) and Deepti Sharma (2/10) picked up two wickets each, while medium pacer Meghna Singh (1/6) accounted for one batter.