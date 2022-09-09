News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Asia Cup PHOTOS: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

Asia Cup PHOTOS: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

Source: PTI
September 09, 2022 22:12 IST
IMAGES from the Asia Cup Super 4s match played between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Dubai on Friday.

Wanindu Hasaranga

IMAGE: Wanindu Hasaranga was brilliant with 3/21 including two in successive balls. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Mystery spinner Wanindu Hasaranga led Sri Lankan's brilliant bowling effort with a three-wicket haul as Pakistan were bundled out for 121 in the final Super 4 clash of the Asia Cup in Dubai on Friday.

 

In a dress rehearsal ahead of Sunday's final, Hasaranga returned with 3/21 including two in successive balls in his last over as the Sri Lankan spin troika accounted for 5/60 in 12 overs.

The off-spin duo of Maheesh Theekshana (2/21) and Dhananjaya de Silva (1/18) were at their tidy best restricting Pakistan to a below-par score after birthday 'boy' Dasun Shanaka opted to field.

The wily Hasaranga deceived Babar Azam with a slower one when the Pakistan skipper stepped out only to be cleaned up. Hasaranga also took two catches in the deep.

Babar Azam

IMAGE: Babar Azam bats. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

The stage was just perfect for Azam to get back into form.

But the star batter, who has just 33 runs from four innings in the Asia Cup, looked under pressure after Mohammad Rizwan (14) and Fakhar Zaman (13) got out cheaply and got out for a 29-ball 30.

The spinners then stymied the flow of runs in the middle overs and it was a big ask for the tailenders to take Pakistan near the 150-run mark.

Debutant Pramod Madushan started it all, claiming the prized wicket of in-form Pakistani opener and No 1 T20I batter Mohammad Rizwan (14) inside the power-play.

It was almost two in two balls for Madushan when out-of-form Azam mistimed the next delivery but the ball just flew over the cover region. Madushan finished with a memorable 2/21 from his 2.1 overs on debut.

With the pressure mounting, Fakhar Zaman tried to break free only to hole out at sweeper cover region. 

Source: PTI
ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

