Home  » Cricket » PCB chief, mind coach rush to lift Pakistan before India clash

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
September 21, 2025 00:04 IST

Pakistan players

IMAGE: It has been talked about that several youngsters in the Pakistan squad have been struggling to cope with the intense psychological pressure of facing a star-studded Indian line-up. Photograph: ANI Photo

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday visited the National team's nets to interact with the squad and boost morale ahead of the high-pressure Super 4s Asia Cup encounter against India.

Parallelly, the PCB has also engaged motivational speaker Dr Raheel Ahmed in a bid to reduce the stress levels of the players before Sunday's crunch tie.

 

It has been talked about that several youngsters in the Pakistan squad have been struggling to cope with the intense psychological pressure of facing a star-studded Indian line-up.

Dr Ahmed has already held one-on-one sessions with some of them to identify the root causes of mental lapses in pressure situations.

According to a source in the team set-up, Dr Ahmed joined the contingent after the completion of Pakistan's group league matches and has since been working closely with the support staff.

In another unusual move, Pakistan also cancelled their customary pre-match press conference for the second game in a row, fuelling speculation about the tense atmosphere within the camp.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

