Asia Cup: Pakistan Players And The Virat Kohli Link

Pakistan's women cricketers found themselves in an unexpected Virat Kohli connection during the Women's Asia Cup. Several players were spotted wearing footwear from the Indian star's sportswear brand, sparking plenty of chatter on social media.

IMAGE: Pakistan women cricketers were spotted wearing footwear from Virat Kohli's sportswear brand during the Women's Asia Cup. Photograph: ACC/X

Key Points Nashra Sandhu and Eymaan Fatima were among the Pakistan players spotted wearing the Kohli brand.

Pictures and videos of the footwear quickly went viral on social media.

Pakistan beat Hong Kong by 72 runs and sealed a place in the semi-finals.

Pakistan will face Sri Lanka in the semi-final after finishing second in Group A.

A Virat Kohli connection was the last thing anyone expected to see during Pakistan's Women's Asia Cup campaign.

Yet, that's exactly what caught fans' attention when several Pakistan players walked onto the field wearing shoes from one8, the sportswear brand co-founded by the Indian cricket iconr.

The sight of the Pakistan cricketers sporting a brand linked to Kohli quickly became a talking point on social media, with pictures and videos from their match against Hong Kong doing the rounds.

Left-arm spinner Nashra Sandhu and batter Eymaan Fatima were among the Pakistan players seen wearing the one8 shoes during Monday's match against Hong Kong.

The footwear may have grabbed attention, but Sandhu made sure the biggest talking point from the match came from her bowling.

The left-arm spinner produced a sensational career-best 6/7, helping Pakistan dismiss Hong Kong for just 71 and seal a comfortable 72-run victory. Her stunning spell also helped Pakistan book their place in the Asia Cup semi-finals.

One8 has grown into a high-performance sportswear brand covering footwear, apparel and other sporting products. Agilitas, which brought the brand into its portfolio, describes one8 as a sportswear label co-founded with Kohli.

Kohli is also an investor in Agilitas, having put Rs 40 crore into the platform.

Pakistan's tournament had begun with a disappointing outing against India, when they were bowled out for just 55 and went down by seven wickets.

They responded strongly against Hong Kong, scoring 143 for eight before Sandhu's six-wicket haul completed a convincing win.

Pakistan finished second in Group A with four points after winning two of their three matches. They will now take on Sri Lanka in the semi-finals, with a place in the final up for grabs.