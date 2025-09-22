'Pakistan gave up': Former players blast team after loss

‘They gave up. Why didn’t they try to attack in the middle overs’

‘Pakistan cricket is in a pathetic state right now’

IMAGE: Despite a promising start from openers Fakhar Zaman and Sahibzada Farhan, Pakistan’s innings unraveled in the middle overs. Photograph: ANI Photo

Pakistan’s humiliating defeat to India in the Asia Cup Super 4 clash on September 21 in Dubai has sparked fury off the field, with ex-captain Rashid Latif and former spinner Danish Kaneria tearing into the current team’s performance and leadership.

Despite a promising start from openers Fakhar Zaman and Sahibzada Farhan—who raced to 91 for 1 at the halfway mark with a 72-run second-wicket stand—Pakistan’s innings unraveled in the middle overs.

The turning point came with the controversial dismissal of Fakhar, who was promoted to open in place of Saim Ayub. From there, India’s bowlers seized control. Shivam Dube removed Ayub and Farhan, while spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy choked the scoring rate.

Latif slammed Pakistan’s middle order for their timid approach, accusing them of ‘giving up’ when the game demanded urgency.

‘Pakistan were batting so well, how did it suddenly turn bad? You didn’t even try to be aggressive. They gave up. Why didn’t they try to attack in the middle overs, I don’t know,’ Latif told Times of India.

He was particularly scathing about Sahibzada Farhan and Hussain Talat’s partnership.

‘Sahibzada Farhan and Hussain Talat had a 17-run partnership in 17 balls. Farhan scored 5 off 6 deliveries, and Talat made 10 off 11. At that point, Pakistan was in control. You should have gone for your shots, even if you got out,’ he added.

Latif also criticised Mohammad Nawaz’s lack of intent, ‘Then Mohammad Nawaz came, and he too played slowly, never tried to accelerate the scoring rate. That’s why I don’t trust their batting or bowling,’ he said.

Danish Kaneria, meanwhile, turned his ire towards the Pakistan Cricket Board and team management. He blasted officials for focusing on the post-match handshake snub by India instead of owning up to their failings.

‘Pakistan cricket is in a pathetic state right now. This always happens: when there is an issue (handshake snub), instead of taking responsibility, they keep blaming others,’ Kaneria told IANS.



He went further, holding the selectors and coaches accountable, ‘The selectors were entrusted with the responsibility of 22 crore people. What team did you select? What coaching assignments did you give? What was your game plan, strategy, and approach?’

Kaneria also admitted the gulf between the two sides was stark.

‘Pakistan is not playing well as expected, while India is a top-tier team. Judging by their performance in the last game, it is clear that Pakistan's team is not better than the Indian team,’ he stated.