Pakistan Cricket Board has handled things well: Rauf

IMAGE: Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf bowls during the Asia Cup match against UAE on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

After Pakistan Cricket Board's Asia Cup boycott threat following issues with ICC match referee Andy Pycroft which resulted in a one-hour delayed start to their match against the UAE, and the earlier handshake row with Team India, fast bowler Haris Rauf feels the PCB has handled the situation well.



A huge drama ensued in Dubai on Wednesday after the Pakistan team nearly pulled out of their match against UAE as they refused to leave the team hotel in the Marina area for its must-win fixture against the UAE.



Pakistan's act was a clear response to their demand for the removal of the match referee, Andy Pycroft, which was denied by the ICC.



Pakistan got the clearance from the management and eventually arrived

at the stadium, but the game had to be delayed by an hour. Pakistan cancelled their pre-match press conference on Tuesday, but held a practice session before their clash against the UAE.

Pakistan's decision was directly linked to its unhappiness with Pycroft, whom the PCB wanted to be removed as the match referee. Pakistan captain Salman Agha had also skipped the post-match presentation after their match against India on Sunday.



"Honestly, I wasn't feeling any pressure. Things were beyond my control, and it's not my domain to worry about those aspects. My job is to play, and my focus was solely on the game. Our cricket board and management have handled it well, and that's their responsibility," Haris Rauf said after Pakistan's victory against UAE.



Pakistan outclassed UAE by 41 runs to set up another high-voltage clash Super 4 clash against India on Sunday.