Must-win tie: Afghanistan vs SL - Who reaches Super Fours?

Must-win tie: Afghanistan vs SL - Who reaches Super Fours?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
September 17, 2025 14:30 IST
September 17, 2025 14:30 IST

Afghanistan

IMAGE: Having reached the semifinals of the T20 World Cup, expectations have increased from the Rashid Khan-led side. Photograph: ANI Photo

Afghanistan will need to play with more flair and freedom in their must-win Asia Cup group match against Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

After their loss to Bangladesh, Afghanistan will need to get past a steady Sri Lanka to have a shot at making the super fours. A win for Afghanistan will leave them, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on four points each.

 

However, what could go in their favour is their superior net run rate of (2.150)compared to Bangladesh (-0.270), who are done with their league commitments.

Having reached the semifinals of the T20 World Cup, expectations have increased from the Rashid Khan-led side. The spin heavy unit is yet to hit top form in Asia Cup, especially with the bat.

Afghanistan were expected to chase 155 against Bangladesh on Tuesday night but got themselves into a hole they could never get out of.

"We haven't played the type of cricket we are famous for - attacking cricket. We let a lot of pressure build on ourselves. The way we came back with the ball to restrict them under 160 was special, but with the batting we played some irresponsible shots.

"In T20 sometimes the opposition take the game away in the first six overs, but then you have to come back," a visibly disappointed Rashid said after the defeat.

Sri Lanka

IMAGE: Sri Lanka would be looking for an improved batting performance. Photograph: ANI Photo

Sri Lanka, who have won both their games, too would be looking for an improved batting performance, having got themselves into a precarious situation in the chase against Hong Kong.

Captain Charith Asalanka knows they would need to be much more professional against a wounded Afghanistan.

"We are professionals and we have to do much better," said Asalanka.

While their batters will face a strong challenge from the star Afghanistan spinners, the opposition will need to find a way to play mystery spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who has been stellar thus far.

Sri Lankan top order comprising Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis and Kamil Mishara are in good touch. Mendis is yet to set the stage on fire and he will be itching to do that on Thursday night and get his team into the super fours.

Afghanistan

Squads:

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana.

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, AM Ghazanfar, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq.

Match starts 8 PM IST

 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
No-Handshake Chaos: Why PCB Official Was Fired
All Eyes On Oman: India Hits Nets
'Modi Sahab Ne Khud Bola Ki...'
'He Stood By Us In Defeat And In Victory'
Asia Cup drama: Pakistan sends fresh letter to ICC
Asia Cup 2025

