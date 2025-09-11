HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Asia Cup: Litton Das shines as Bangladesh crush Hong Kong

Asia Cup: Litton Das shines as Bangladesh crush Hong Kong

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 11, 2025 23:56 IST

x

Litton Das

Skipper Litton Das led from the front as Bangladesh registered a comfortable seven-wicket win over Hong Kong in their Asia Cup opener in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Bangladesh put up a disciplined bowling effort to limit Hong Kong to 143 before Das (59 off 39) scored a solid half-century to anchor his team's chase.

Hong Kong did put Bangladesh under pressure briefly in the run chase before the Test playing nation changed gears to comfortably get the job done in 17.4 overs.
It was Hong Kong's second successive loss in the competition.

Opener Parvez Hossain Emon (19 off 14) hit a flurry of boundaries to get Bangladesh off the blocks before runs became hard to come by in the middle overs. After the powerplay, there was a stage where Bangladesh could not find a boundary for 33 balls.

However, Das paced his innings perfectly. He slog swept Yasim Murtaza for a six before collecting a couple to bring up his fifty. That 15th over from Murtaza yielded 16 runs, fuelling Bangladesh's onslaught towards the end.

Towhid Hridoy (35 not out off 36) provided Das with the support the skipper needed in their 95-run stand. After Das could not stay till the end, Hridoy hit the winning run to complete a professional performance from Bangladesh.

Bangladesh, who have had a T20 reset under new captain Das, dominated the powerplay after opting to bowl.

Spinner Mahedi Hasan bowled the first over but it was the pace duo of Taskin Ahmed and Tanzim Hasan Sakib that troubled the Hong Kong top-order. There was a bit of swing and seam on offer with the new ball and the pacers exploited that well.

Taskin had Anshuman Rath (4) caught behind in his first over before Tanzim castled Babar Hayat (14 off 12) after the number three batter slapped him for a straight six. An outswinger followed from Tanzim and Hayat was in no position to hit it out of the park, leaving his stumps rattled.

Hong Kong struggled to 34 for two in the powerplay.

Opener Zeeshan Ali (30 off 34) played a few crisp strokes, including a six over extra cover off leg-spinner Rishad Hossain before being dismissed by Mustafizur Rahman in the 12th over.

With a good mix of pacers and spinners, Bangladesh bowling looked like a potent unit that Hong Kong batters struggled to go after.

Hong Kong captain Yasim Murtaza (28 off 19) tried his best to up the scoring rate with the a pick-up shot off Tanzim going all the way into the stands being his standout strike.

It was largely due to him that Hong Kong were able to cross the 140-run mark. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Why Ind-Pak Asia Cup match has no takers
Why Ind-Pak Asia Cup match has no takers
Should India Have Batted 1st Against UAE?
Should India Have Batted 1st Against UAE?
'There should be no cricket & trade with Pakistan'
'There should be no cricket & trade with Pakistan'
'Against Pakistan, stay focused solely on game'
'Against Pakistan, stay focused solely on game'
'We Love You Gautam Gambhir'
'We Love You Gautam Gambhir'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Lava's Affordable 5G Phone With 5000mAh Power

webstory image 2

9 Fastest Growing Careers By 2034

webstory image 3

India's Top 5 Heroines

VIDEOS

Shweta Tiwari Wows with Her Flawless, Stunning Look!1:34

Shweta Tiwari Wows with Her Flawless, Stunning Look!

Low intensity blast in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda1:58

Low intensity blast in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda

Stunning Beauty of Kajal Aggarwal!1:16

Stunning Beauty of Kajal Aggarwal!

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV