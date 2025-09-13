HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Asia Cup: How India Are Preparing For Pakistan

Asia Cup: How India Are Preparing For Pakistan

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 13, 2025 18:12 IST

x

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: India vice-captain Shubman Gill during the nets session. Photograph: BCCI/X

India is leaving no stone unturned in their training as they prepare for Sunday's high-profile Asia Cup match against Pakistan in Dubai.

With the much-anticipated Group A clash against arch-rivals Pakistan looming, India is sparing no effort in their training sessions, honing skills and strategising tactics.

The nets session on Friday began with light warm-ups and stretching exercises before the nets came alive. Young pacer Harshit Rana had a long in-depth conversation with left-arm quick Arshdeep Singh, while mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav rolled their arms over, fine-tuning their rhythm for the big game.

Hardik Pandya delivered his signature energy, charging in full throttle during his bowling session. He huddled with bowling coach Morne Morkel, working on his bowling plans for Pakistan's batting line-up. At the crease, opener Shubman Gill batted with fluency, timing his shots beautifully as he played some elegant shots.

Abhishek Sharma

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma hits out in the nets session. Photograph: BCCI/X

Rana, Arshdeep, Shubman Gill, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma all put in shifts in fielding drills, throwing themselves around with the kind of commitment that will be crucial in a high-pressure trailer.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir spent a lot of time with wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson during the nets. 

Samson did not open the innings against the UAE in their last game, and all eyes will be on what role he is assigned against Pakistan.

Axar Patel

IMAGE: India all-rounder Axar Patel. Photograph: BCCI/X

Captain Suryakumar Yadav, along with a few teammates, kept an eye on Afghanistan's training session from the sidelines.

 

India made a smashing start to their Asia Cup campaign. After bundling hosts UAE for just 57 runs in 13.1 overs in their first game of the Asia Cup 2025, with openers Alishan Sharafu (22) and skipper Muhammed Waseem (19) being the only ones to touch double figures.

Abhishek and vice-captain Gill unleashed destruction right from ball one. With the loss of one wicket, India chased down the total in just 4.3 overs.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

India-Pakistan: 6 Duels You Can't Miss!
India-Pakistan: 6 Duels You Can't Miss!
India's 5 Memorable T20 Wins Vs Pakistan
India's 5 Memorable T20 Wins Vs Pakistan
'No One Is Asking For India-Pakistan Tickets!'
'No One Is Asking For India-Pakistan Tickets!'
India vs Pakistan: 'Memories don't matter'
India vs Pakistan: 'Memories don't matter'
Should India Field Same Team Vs Pakistan?
Should India Field Same Team Vs Pakistan?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Countries Behind 8 Most Iconic Lingerie Brands

webstory image 2

8 Bestselling Books You'll Love

webstory image 3

India's Top 5 Heroes

VIDEOS

Manipur Violence Victims Break Down While Interacting With PM Modi0:25

Manipur Violence Victims Break Down While Interacting...

Manisha Rani's Glamorous Transformation from 'Desi Girl' to 'Modern Diva'1:09

Manisha Rani's Glamorous Transformation from 'Desi Girl'...

Manipur girl breaks down while interacting with PM Modi2:16

Manipur girl breaks down while interacting with PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV