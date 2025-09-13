Asia Cup: How India Are Preparing For Pakistan

IMAGE: India vice-captain Shubman Gill during the nets session. Photograph: BCCI/X

India is leaving no stone unturned in their training as they prepare for Sunday's high-profile Asia Cup match against Pakistan in Dubai.



With the much-anticipated Group A clash against arch-rivals Pakistan looming, India is sparing no effort in their training sessions, honing skills and strategising tactics.



The nets session on Friday began with light warm-ups and stretching exercises before the nets came alive. Young pacer Harshit Rana had a long in-depth conversation with left-arm quick Arshdeep Singh, while mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav rolled their arms over, fine-tuning their rhythm for the big game.



Hardik Pandya delivered his signature energy, charging in full throttle during his bowling session. He huddled with bowling coach Morne Morkel, working on his bowling plans for Pakistan's batting line-up. At the crease, opener Shubman Gill batted with fluency, timing his shots beautifully as he played some elegant shots.

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma hits out in the nets session. Photograph: BCCI/X

Rana, Arshdeep, Shubman Gill, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma all put in shifts in fielding drills, throwing themselves around with the kind of commitment that will be crucial in a high-pressure trailer.



Head coach Gautam Gambhir spent a lot of time with wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson during the nets.



Samson did not open the innings against the UAE in their last game, and all eyes will be on what role he is assigned against Pakistan.

IMAGE: India all-rounder Axar Patel. Photograph: BCCI/X

Captain Suryakumar Yadav, along with a few teammates, kept an eye on Afghanistan's training session from the sidelines.

India made a smashing start to their Asia Cup campaign. After bundling hosts UAE for just 57 runs in 13.1 overs in their first game of the Asia Cup 2025, with openers Alishan Sharafu (22) and skipper Muhammed Waseem (19) being the only ones to touch double figures.



Abhishek and vice-captain Gill unleashed destruction right from ball one. With the loss of one wicket, India chased down the total in just 4.3 overs.