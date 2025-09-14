Asia Cup: Hong Kong need something special against Sri Lanka

IMAGE: Wanindu Hasaranga's leg spin is sure to trouble Hong Kong the Monday's Asia Cup match in Dubai. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

Sri Lanka will look to build on their perfect start in Asia Cup when they take on a struggling Hong Kong in Dubai on Monday.

Winners of the Asia Cup the last time it was held in the T20 format in 2022, they certainly ticked all boxes in their opener against Bangladesh.

From getting wickets in the powerplay to sealing the game inside the first six overs with the bat, Sri Lanka sent ominous signals to the tougher teams in the eight-team competition.

They meet Hong Kong, which lost two games in a row, as their batters had a tough time against more-accomplished opponents.

Considering their batting struggles, a drastic improvement will be needed against Sri Lanka to make a match out of it.

The pace duo of Nuwan Thushara and Dushmantha Chameera will be fancying themselves against Hong Kong's fragile top-order.

If the Yasim Murtaza-led unit is able to negotiate them in the powerplay, overcoming spinner Wanindu Hasaranga could prove to be a tougher task.

Trust Hasarang to target the stumps and fox the batters with an odd googly.

Death overs specialist Matheesha Pathirana had an off day against Bangladesh and would be eager to roll over the opposition with a barrage of yorkers.

On the batting front, Sri Lanka's top-order, comprising Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis and Kamil Mishara, can be destructive on their day. Nissanka and Mishara go into the game with runs under their belt.

Murtaza, who is among the few boundary hitters in his side, knows where his batters need to work on. However, the bowlers showed big improvement in their last game against Bangladesh.

"To be honest, I am happy with the batters but would have been happier if one of them got 60-70-plus and got a big total. I think we know what we need to work on; hopefully, we'll do better next time," Murtaza said after the loss to Bangladesh.

Hong Kong openers Zeeshan Ali and Anhsuman Rath have been underwhelming thus far and if their team is to do any better, they must get the runs in the powerplay.

Squads:

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana.

Hong Kong: Yasim Murtaza (captain), Babar Hayat, Zeeshan Ali, Nizakat Khan, Nasrulla Rana, Martin Coetzee, Anshuman Rath, Kalhan Challu, Ayush Shukla, Aizaz Khan, Ateeq Iqbal, Kinchit Shah, Adil Mehmood, Haroon Arshad, Ali Hassan, Shahid Wasif, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Mohammad Waheed, Anas Khan, Ehsan Khan.

Match starts: 2000 IST.