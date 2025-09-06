Fans Go Crazy Over India's New Training Kit... Here's Why

IMAGE: Fans react to India’s clean-cut training look. Photograph: BCCI/X

In Dubai, as the Indian cricket team fine-tunes its preparations for the Asia Cup 2025, fans have noticed a surprising change — for the first time in years, the squad is training without any sponsorship branding on their kit.

The change comes after India’s former sponsor, Dream11, pulled out following the implementation of the Online Gaming Act 2025. The new regulations affected its business model, prompting the company to exit its sponsorship deal with the BCCI — despite having a year left on the contract.

With no replacement secured in time for the tournament, the team is currently training in a plain kit — and fans seem to be embracing the clean look, some even preferring it over the earlier branded version.

That said, this minimalist appearance is unlikely to last long. On September 2, the BCCI announced the opening of applications for lead sponsorship rights. The board’s notice made it clear that certain categories of companies, particularly those restricted under ethical or regulatory guidelines, would not be eligible to sponsor the team’s jersey.

The coming days will likely see new negotiations, but for now, Indian cricket is making headlines — both for its game plan and its bold, logo-free look.